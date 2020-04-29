NYC mayor draws ire for warning ‘Jewish community’ over violation of virus rules
After dispersing thousands at rabbi’s funeral in Williamsburg, Bill de Blasio makes generalization in announcing ‘zero tolerance’ policy

By TOI staff Today, 9:40 am 0 Edit
Mayor Bill De Blasio speaks during a video press conference on the city's response to the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak held at City Hall on March 19, 2020 in New York City. (William Farrington-Pool/Getty Images/AFP)
New York Mayor Bill de Blasio has come under fire for appearing to warn all the city’s Jews of a crackdown after a funeral for a rabbi in Williamsburg gathered thousands of mourners who didn’t observe social distancing rules.

Many accused the Democrat mayor of the US city worst-hit by the pandemic of generalizing against the Jewish community for the actions of a few in a predominantly ultra-Orthodox Brooklyn neighborhood, as anti-Semitic incidents have spiked in the area over the past months.

The spread of the coronavirus has hit ultra-Orthodox Jewish communities in the New York area especially hard, and some members of those communities have resisted social distancing. At the same time, there have been warnings of rising anti-Jewish sentiment amid the pandemic, with some accusing Jews of being behind the virus or of profiting from it.

In a series of tweets on Tuesday evening, de Blasio announced a “zero tolerance” policy, while singling out the entire Jewish community of the city with the most Jews in the world.

“My message to the Jewish community, and all communities, is this simple: the time for warnings has passed. I have instructed the NYPD to proceed immediately to summons or even arrest those who gather in large groups. This is about stopping this disease and saving lives. Period,” he tweeted.

The series of posts drew fury online from public and political officials, both Democrat and Republican, with Anti-Defamation League head Jonathan Greenblatt calling the generalization “outrageous.”

“Would DeBlasio have sent this identical tweet with the word ‘Jewish’ replaced by any other religious minority? If not, why not? Laws should be enforced neutrally w/o targeting religious faith,” tweeted Texas Senator Ted Cruz.

Lis Smith, who was an adviser for Democrat Pete Buttigieg’s failed presidential bid, slammed de Blasio’s “criminal incompetence.”

Many other officials chimed in with strongly worded condemnations of the mayor.

Some 1.1 million of the city’s population of 8.6 million residents are Jewish.

Many US states have begun lifting coronavirus lockdown orders, but New York — America’s economic engine and coronavirus epicenter — is in no hurry, with hospitalization rates still high.

New York is the worst-hit US state, with more than 17,300 COVID-19 deaths out of almost 292,000 confirmed infections. Almost 56,000 people have died across the country.

New York City is likely to be one of the last areas of the country to reopen. A poll out Monday showed residents overwhelmingly backed the shutdown.

De Blasio said Monday that at least 40 miles of streets would close to traffic to give the city’s residents more space to exercise outdoors, in a further sign that the end is far from in sight.

AFP contributed to this report.

