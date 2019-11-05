Palestinian firefighters train at Israeli academy

Palestinian firefighters trained at an Israeli fire academy on Tuesday in central Israel, marking a rare instance of public cooperation.

The firefighters took part in “scenarios that simulate real-life situations” at the Israel Fire and Rescue Academy in Rishon Letzion and learned “new methods to deal with fires in buildings and cars and ways to quickly rescue injured persons in blocked areas,” the Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories, the Defense Ministry branch responsible for liaising with the Palestinians, said in a statement.

COGAT also announced that Palestinian Authority Civil Defense chief Yousef Nassar met on Sunday with Israel Fire and Rescue Services head Dedi Simchi at the latter’s office.

Some 20 Palestinian and Israeli firefighters took part in the activity on Tuesday, an Israeli security official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said in a phone call, noting that such training takes place several times a year.

In recent years Palestinian firefighters have come to help Israel battle major fires on several occasions, including the devastating 2016 fires that either destroyed or damaged homes in Haifa and the Jerusalem foothills.

The statement quoted an official in the drills as saying that the Palestinian and Israeli firefighters will continue to “take action to strengthen and improve [cooperation], with the clear goal of saving lives together.”

The meeting between Nassar and Simchi dealt with “future cooperative activities” and “innovations in the field of firefighting,” COGAT said.