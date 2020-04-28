Palestinian indicted for stabbing Israeli woman on Memorial Day

State prosecutors on Monday indicted a 20-year-old Palestinian man on terror charges for allegedly stabbing an Israeli woman in the central city of Kfar Saba on Memorial Day last month.

According to the indictment filed in the Central District Court, Mahmoud Risha, from the Palestinian city of Tulkarem, is accused of carrying out a terror attack, illegal possession of a knife and entering Israel illegally.

The prosecution requested that he be detained until the end of legal proceedings.

Get The Times of Israel's Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

Risha stabbed the woman on April 28 and was then shot by an armed civilian who was driving by.

“The terrorist, 19, from the West Bank, took out a knife and chased after her. A civilian who lives nearby saw what was happening. He stopped his car and opened fire at the terrorist,” police said at the time.

The woman, 62, was admitted to Kfar Saba’s Meir Medical Center in moderate-to-serious condition, the Magen David Adom ambulance service said.

The Zaka emergency response service said that Risha was taken to Ramat Gan’s Sheba Medical Center with light injuries.

The attack came shortly after Israelis marked Memorial Day with a two-minute siren in honor of fallen soldiers and victims of terrorism.

Judah Ari Gross contributed to this report.