Police, army search for missing Kfar Saba soldier

Police and military police were searching Monday for an Israeli soldier who has been missing for the past 24 hours.

Eli Ashkenazi was last seen leaving his central Israel home in Kfar Saba in uniform Sunday morning with his personal weapon.

He was headed to his base — according to the family, in the Golan Heights — but never arrived.

Get The Times of Israel's Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

Officials described Ashkenazi as 1.8 meters tall, muscular, with short brown hair and brown eyes.

They called on anyone with information to contact police.