Police, army search for missing Kfar Saba soldier
Officials say Eli Ashkenazi left his home Sunday morning in uniform with his weapon, but never arrived at his base
Police and military police were searching Monday for an Israeli soldier who has been missing for the past 24 hours.
Eli Ashkenazi was last seen leaving his central Israel home in Kfar Saba in uniform Sunday morning with his personal weapon.
He was headed to his base — according to the family, in the Golan Heights — but never arrived.
Officials described Ashkenazi as 1.8 meters tall, muscular, with short brown hair and brown eyes.
They called on anyone with information to contact police.
