Police investigating death threats against Tiberias mayor over Saturday bus

A 17-year-old from Jerusalem was arrested Friday for allegedly making death threats against Tiberias mayor Ron Kobi on Facebook, police said in a statement.

The teen was held for questioning for several hours before he was released on restrictive conditions. The statement said Kobi reported the threatening post to police earlier on Friday.

Kobi has faced a wave of death threats since he inaugurated a new public bus line operates on the Shabbat, a move that has faced vehement opposition from the city’s ultra-Orthodox officials.

Get The Times of Israel's Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

On Friday, posters denouncing Kobi were plastered in some Tiberias neighborhoods, including one that read: “Harming the Sabbath is a betrayal of God, and therefore the Torah’s punishment for those who desecrate the Sabbath is death.”

Police have opened an investigation into the posters.

נער בן 17 מטבריה נעצר בעקבות תלונה שהגיש ראש העיר רון קובי, בגין איום ברצח שפורסם בפוסט בפייסבוק. בנוסף, המשטרה פתחה בבדיקה בעקבות שלטים בגנותו של קובי שנתלו במספר מקומות בעיר@rubih67 (צילום: דוברות המשטרה) pic.twitter.com/zJgfTFV7vW — כאן חדשות (@kann_news) March 1, 2019

Kobi, who was elected in October, ran on a campaign to “prevent the Haredization” of the city, which has seen an influx of ultra-Orthodox residents in recent years.

Unveiling the new line earlier this month, Kobi said the bus route was part of his broader initiative to make Tiberias more accessible on Saturday to more secular residents and tourists.

The initiative, he said, “did not stem from a religious struggle but a social struggle, so that people in Tiberias who cannot afford [to own a private car] will be able to go the Sea of Galilee on Shabbat.”

Though he promised the bus would not operate in ultra-Orthodox neighborhoods, Kobi’s initiative immidiately sparked anger from the Haredi community, who said public transportation on the Sabbath violated the standing status-quo in the city.