Police shoot dead East Jerusalem man, say he launched fireworks at them

The police on Thursday shot dead a Palestinian suspect who launched fireworks at them in the Issawiya neighborhood of East Jerusalem.

The suspect set off the fireworks from close range “endangering the lives” of police, the force said in a statement.

The incident came during clashes between police and Palestinian protesters in the neighborhood.

Get The Times of Israel's Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

The injured Palestinian, reportedly around 20 years of age, was taken to the nearby Hadassah Mount Scopus hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

The Ir Amim rights group identified the suspect as Mohammad Samir Obeid.

לא שקט בעיסאוויה שבמזרח ירושלים: צעיר נפצע אנושות לאחר שירה זיקוקים לעבר כוח משטרה ובתגובה הכוח ירה לכיוונו. המשטרה נכנסת לעיסאוויה כתוצאה מסיהוי תא פעיל של החזית העממית ויש המון הפרות סדר. בעקבות הפציעה של הצעיר, קריאה בשכונה לצאת להפגנות לרחובות. נפיץ מאוד pic.twitter.com/tCEO8NA1jL — Yossi Eli (@Yossi_eli) June 27, 2019

Hebrew media reported that over the past few weeks police have entered Issawiya on a nightly basis in a bid to track down members of a Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine terror cell believed to be at large in the neighborhood. The police operations have led to regular clashes with local residents.