Rabin assassin loses prison privileges after launching hunger strike

The Jewish extremist who assassinated prime minister Yitzhak Rabin in 1995 has been sent to solitary confinement in a downgraded cell for a week after launching a hunger strike, a official in the Israel Prisons Service (IPS) said Sunday.

Yigal Amir has refused to accept all his meals at Rimonim Prison since Friday, the source said.

He is protesting prison authorities’ confiscation of his telephone for two months after he used it for political purposes in violation of prison rules.

Amir has been alone in his cell for years, but normally has access to television and other privileges. He has now been sentenced by the prison’s commander to seven days in solitary confinement in a cell with only basic amenities, the IPS official said.

He was permitted to make one phone call to his attorney before starting to serve his punishment.

Larissa Trimbobler, who married Amir in 2004 after a protracted legal struggle and gave birth to his child in 2007, wrote on Facebook last Wednesday that he would go on a hunger strike over the confiscation, which followed a phone call by her husband to Yoav Eliasi, a rapper known as “The Shadow,” known for expressing far-right views.

Amir asked Eliasi to help fight for his release. The rapper rejected his request.

Writing on Facebook, Trimbobler said the hunger strike was also designed to protest Amir’s detention in solitary confinement for years, which she claimed did not have court approval.

In a recording of the phone call aired by a Channel 13 news show, Amir can be heard talking to Eliasi about efforts to establish a political party that would push for his release.

“I don’t think you’re the type of person I’m interested in developing a dialogue with,” Eliasi told Amir.

In undercover footage aired by the network last month, dozens of activists can be seen meeting at a synagogue in Jerusalem to fill out paperwork and gather the 120 signatures needed to register a party with the Knesset’s Central Elections Committee.

Among those seen in the footage are Trimbobler and Amir’s brother and co-conspirator Hagai, who was jailed for nearly 17 years for helping plot Rabin’s November 4, 1995, assassination.

The party, named “Nura Deliba,” which translates to “Fire of the Heart” in Aramaic, did not not end up registering to run in the September 17 elections.