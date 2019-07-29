Ramle man was shot dead trying to park in disabled spot for his wife

A man shot dead on Sunday in central Israel in what police described as a dispute over parking was trying to use a disabled spot on behalf of his wife, who has muscular dystrophy, when the fight broke out.

Ofir Hasdai, 40, was gunned down in front of his wife Dikla and two of their three daughters, who were in their car in the parking lot of the Azrieli shopping mall in the central city of Ramle. Police said they arrested a suspect in the shooting, a 74-year-old resident of the nearby town of Lod.

Dikla told media that the couple have three children: nine-year-old twins, one of whom has cerebral palsy, and an 18-month-old who suffers from muscular dystrophy and needs respiration. Their third daughter does not have disabilities.

“I have no idea how I will manage alone,” she said. “He did everything.”

Dikla appealed to the public for donations to help the family by making deposits to a bank account. In addition, two web pages were set up for donations to be made online.

Dikla said her family wanted to use the disabled parking spot but that another vehicle was badly positioned in the adjacent spot, blocking their access. Her husband, Ofir, stepped out of the car and asked the occupants of the other vehicle, a man and a woman, to move over so that he would have room to park, she said. According to Dikla, they refused, and the woman began hitting Ofir with her bag. Ofir pushed her away and she fell to the floor, at which point the suspect shot him the leg.

“He [Ofir] said, ‘Why did you shoot me? What’s wrong with you?'” Dikla recalled, saying the gunman then continued firing, hitting her husband in the chest.

“My daughter saw everything,” Dikla said. “She asked my why her father was lying on the ground.”

Magen David Adom paramedics called to the scene treated the critically injured Hasdai and took him to the Assaf Harofeh Medical Center, where doctors later pronounced him dead.