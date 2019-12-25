Rebuked for ‘offensive’ remarks on Soros’s Jewishness, Giuliani doubles down

US President Donald Trump’s attorney Rudi Giuliani, continued to attack the Jewishness of George Soros Tuesday, despite being rebuked by a prominent anti-Semitism watchdog for an earlier statement questioning the Jewishness of the liberal philanthropist.

On Twitter, the former mayor of New York accused Soros of funding efforts to boycott Israel and said those who oppose those campaigns were better Jews and better people than the Holocaust survivor.

“Soros has funded many enemies to the State of Israel, including groups that support BDS, who’s ultimate goal is to destroy the Jewish homeland.,” he wrote.

Get The Times of Israel's Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

“Those who oppose these groups are not only better Jews, but better people than him. Most certainly not anti-Semitic,” Giuliani added, presumably referring to himself.

Soros has funded many enemies to the State of Israel, including groups that support BDS, who’s ultimate goal is to destroy the Jewish homeland. Those who oppose these groups are not only better Jews, but better people than him. Most certainly not anti-Semitic. — Rudy Giuliani (@RudyGiuliani) December 24, 2019

In an interview with New York Magazine, conducted on December 8 and published Monday, Giuliani, who is Christian, claimed that he was “more of a Jew than Soros is,” accusing the businessman of being an “enemy of Israel.”

“Don’t tell me I’m anti-Semitic if I oppose him. Soros is hardly a Jew. I’m more of a Jew than Soros is,” said Giuliani,.

“He doesn’t go to church, he doesn’t go to religion — synagogue. He doesn’t belong to a synagogue, he doesn’t support Israel, he’s an enemy of Israel. He’s elected eight anarchist DA’s in the United States. He’s a horrible human being.”

He also claimed Marie Yovanovitch, the former US ambassador to Ukraine, was “controlled” by Soros, as were other ambassadors, repeating a common conspiracy theory regarded as anti-Semitic by some.

Giuliani also told NBC News that he is “more Jewish than half my friends,” when asked if he had been joking about Soros.

His comments drew a strong backlash from Anti-Defamation League chief Jonathan Greenblatt, who told The Daily Beast that “Mr. Giuliani is not the arbiter of who is Jewish and who is not, or what is anti-Semitic and what is not.”

“For decades, George Soros’ philanthropy has been used as fodder for outsized anti-Semitic conspiracy theories insisting there exists Jewish control and manipulation of countries and global events. Mr. Giuliani should apologize and retract his comments immediately, unless he seeks to dog whistle to hardcore anti-Semites and white supremacists who believe this garbage,” Greenblatt told the US outlet.

He also called Giuliani’s comments “baffling and offensive.”

Opposing Soros isn’t what’s #antiSemitic. Saying that he controls ambassadors, employs FBI agents and isn’t “Jewish enough” to be demonized is. Our experts explain the #antiSemitism behind Soros conspiracies: https://t.co/rK4ZXecMxn https://t.co/uFvsRvB2Ys — Jonathan Greenblatt (@JGreenblattADL) December 23, 2019

The American Jewish Committee also called Giuliani’s remarks offensive.

No, Mayor, you’re not “more of a Jew than Soros.” You’re entitled to your views, and to denouncing his. But it’s offensive to deny anyone’s faith, and worse to endorse classically antisemitic conspiracy theories.https://t.co/NnXrK2MRDt — American Jewish Committee (@AJCGlobal) December 23, 2019

Laura Silber, a spokesperson for Soros’s Open Society Foundations, called the remarks “contemptible.” She also said it was regrettable that Giuliani was spending “his Christmas Eve sowing lies and prejudice.”

Giuliani’s remarks about George Soros’ Jewishness as reported in @NYMag are contemptible – and reflect his toxic campaign of misinformation and falsehoods – aimed at distracting from the gravity of the charges facing the President. https://t.co/LDr1UOhpMy — Laura Silber (@laurasilber) December 24, 2019

Soros has become a bugbear for some US right-wingers, who blame his liberal philanthropy for many ills but cite little evidence. Trump himself last year blamed Soros for an “invasion” of the US by Central American migrants that never materialized.

Trump has also come under fire for similar comments, saying that some Jews “don’t love Israel enough,” and questioning the loyalty of Jews who vote Democrat.