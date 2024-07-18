Report: US privately warned Iran over suspicious nuclear activities

Iranian explanations ‘somewhat eased anxieties’ of US and Israeli officials; US official says Tehran doesn’t appear to be building ‘testable nuclear device’

By ToI Staff 18 July 2024, 8:15 am Edit
Iran's domestically built centrifuges are displayed in an exhibition of the country's nuclear achievements, in Tehran, Iran, February 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Vahid Salemi)
Iran's domestically built centrifuges are displayed in an exhibition of the country's nuclear achievements, in Tehran, Iran, February 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Vahid Salemi)

The United States sent a private warning to Iran last month expressing serious concerns about Iranian research and development activities that could be used for the production of a nuclear weapon, US media reported Wednesday.

Both Israel and the US have detected suspicious nuclear activities by Iranian scientists in recent months and fear that Tehran could be using the period in the runup to the US elections for a covert push to nuclear weaponization, according to Axios, which cited three unnamed US and Israeli officials.

Several months ago, US and Israeli intelligence services obtained information that showed Iranian scientists engaging in computer modeling and metallurgical research that could be used for the development of nuclear weapons, Axios said.

The report said that the US used both direct and third-party channels to send their concerns to Iran. The Iranians responded by clarifying their activities and telling the Americans there had been no change in Iran’s official policy.

Axios reported that the Iranian response “somewhat eased anxieties” among Israeli and US officials over the Iranian research and development activities.

“We do not see indications that Iran is currently undertaking the key activities that would be necessary to produce a testable nuclear device,” a US official told Axios.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu presents material on Iranian nuclear weapons development during a press conference in Tel Aviv, April 30, 2018. (AP Photo/Sebastian Scheiner)

Since the collapse of Iran’s 2015 nuclear deal with world powers following the US’s unilateral withdrawal from the accord in 2018, it has pursued nuclear enrichment just below weapons-grade levels. Western powers say there is no credible civilian reason for that. Iran says its aims are entirely peaceful but officials have recently said it could change its “nuclear doctrine” if it is attacked or its existence is seen as threatened by Israel. That has prompted alarm at the International Atomic Energy Agency and in Western capitals.

Iranian president-elect Masoud Pezeshkian has called for “constructive relations” with Western countries to “get Iran out of its isolation” and favors reviving the 2015 deal.

Reports last month before the election indicated Iran’s leadership was considering whether to break out to the bomb.

Amid concerns, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was said to reestablish a series of working groups last month to deal with Iran’s nuclear program.

Most Popular
read more:
If you’d like to comment, join
The Times of Israel Community.
JOIN THE TOI COMMUNITY
Join The Times of Israel Community
Commenting is available for paying members of The Times of Israel Community only. Please join our Community to comment and enjoy other Community benefits.
Please use the following structure: example@domain.com
Confirm Mail
Thank you! Now check your email
You are now a member of The Times of Israel Community! We sent you an email with a login link to . Once you're set up, you can start enjoying Community benefits and commenting.