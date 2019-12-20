Rivlin hosts bar and bat mitzvah celebration for 60 child terror survivors

Israeli President Reuven Rivlin hosted a bar and bat mitzvah celebration at the President’s Residence in Jerusalem on Thursday for 60 children whose lives have been hit by terrorism.

The annual event, marked by a day of activities and performances, was co-organized by the Association of Victims of Terrorism charity which has held the celebrations for the past 18 years. This year’s guest performer was Israeli singer Netta Barzilai, who won the Eurovision contest last year.

“Today, you mark the transition from childhood to adulthood, the age when young men and women form their own opinions, come of age in the eyes of religion and are expected to take responsibility for their actions,” Rivlin said at the event on Thursday.

“You have all, unfortunately, already experienced the loss of a father, mother, brother, sister or another relative. Some of you have been injured yourselves. Already as children, too soon, you were asked to grow up, and you did. I want to say that you became heroes. When I see you here, strong, bright and smiling, when I see your spirit, I feel that you are the ones who give me strength,” said the president.

Representing the children this year was Ahiya Emanuel Fisher, the brother of Adva Fisher who was killed in a suicide attack in 2003. Fisher, 20 at the time, was one of four people killed in the suicide bombing on December 25, 2003 which took place at a bus stop at the Geha Junction, east of Tel Aviv, near the city of Petah Tikva. Fisher was waiting for a ride home to Kfar Saba from Jerusalem

“We are all kids who have grown up, but our growing up started long before we got to the age of bar mitzvah,” said Ahiya Fischer at the event. “From the pictures and stories I have got to know Adva, the light she brought to our home. I am sure she is proud of me from above,” he added.

Ahiya was born over two years after his sister was killed. At his bar mitzvah, he donated the gifts to people with special needs in her memory.

Rivlin reminded the children that on “this emotional day, the people of Israel are with you. Everyone is looking out for you and wishing you success and happiness. Your desire to continue to grow, develop and mature, despite the difficulties and the pain, strengthens us all,” he said.

“Our responsibility today is to show you our love, our pride, and to do everything we can to give you everything necessary for you to continue to flourish and be the pride of the Israeli people. To ensure your safety and security – yours and all the children of Israel.”

“May you continue to grow and flourish without fear. We believe in you and love you. Mazal tov from me and from all of Israel,” he wished them.