Rivlin meets rabbi, son wounded in West Bank bombing

President Reuven Rivlin on Monday met with a rabbi and his son wounded in Friday’s West Bank terror bombing.

Rivlin visited Eitan and Dvir Shnerb from the central city of Lod at Hadassah Hospital Ein Kerem in Jerusalem, where they are being treated for their injuries. A doctor at the hospital said Sunday that their condition had improved and they were moved out of the intensive care unit.

Eitan’s daughter, 17-year-old Rina, was killed in the explosion at a natural spring near the Dolev settlement.

“The spirit of her father, Rav Eitan, and of the whole family, gives us such strength,” Rivlin wrote on Twitter after the visit, referring to Rina.

“We weep for Rina, and she deserves our tears, but we also get up and carry on. And it is so important for us to… make sure Rina’s voice continues to be heard. Choose life and keep strong,” the president said, according to a statement from his office.

Rivlin also praised the rabbi for his “spirit and abilities,” saying they “strengthen us so much here in this country”

Shnerb said his family took solace in the outpouring of support they have received.

“Our people are strong and we want to strengthen you too, Mr. President. We are all so strong and pray for the peace of the world and above all for our children’s safety,” he was quoted saying.

“It is clear to me that if we do not love each other, we have no chance,” Shnerb added.

Also Monday, Yamina party leader Ayelet Shaked visited with Rina’s mother Shira as the famiy observes shiva, the traditional mourning period in Judaism.

As they met, Shaked tweeted they were informed the terrorists behind the bombing had been captured. Yisrael Beytenu party head Avigdor Liberman put out a similar tweet, but the Shin Bet security service put out a statement saying the investigation was ongoing, and did not confirm the culprits had been caught.

The army has made several arrests as it hunts for the terrorist cell responsible for the attack, carried out with a remotely detonated explosive device.

The explosion Friday occurred at the Bubin spring — a popular hiking spot — approximately 10 kilometers east of the city of Modiin.

Father and son were unable to attend Rina’s funeral Friday because of their wounds, but Eitan addressed the ceremony by phone saying that “we are trying to be strong here in the Land of Israel, the people of Israel, Rina believed in that.”

“Our response to the murderers is that we are here and we are strong and we will prevail.”