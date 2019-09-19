Rivlin to begin consultations Sunday on tasking next prime minister

President Reuven Rivlin will begin consultations with the newly-elected Knesset factions on Sunday, his office announced Thursday.

Israel’s president has the power to appoint one of the 120 MKs elected on Tuesday as the next prime minister of Israel. The designated lawmaker must then cobble together a coalition that wins the support of a majority of Knesset members.

Tuesday’s election ended in an apparent deadlock, with Benny Gantz’s Blue and White emerging as the larger party, at 33 seats, and incumbent premier Benjamin Netanyahu’s Likud winning 31.

Get The Times of Israel's Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

By Israeli parliamentary tradition, that would grant Blue and White leader Benny Gantz the first stab at forming a coalition.

But neither party chief has a clear majority, a fact that has led both men to insist they had won the race.

Once one of them is chosen by the president, they have 28 days to present a coalition to the new Knesset and win a vote of confidence. The president is allowed to extend that period by up to 14 days.

Netanyahu on Wednesday gathered together the leaders of right-wing and ultra-Orthodox parties, and obtained their support for a so-called bloc of some 55 seats that has vowed to conduct its coalition talks as a unified faction — in the hopes of swaying Rivlin to choose Netanyahu for premier, or at least prevent Gantz from successfully forming a coalition if he is selected first.

Precedent would seem to suggest Rivlin is likely to select Gantz, but the new “bloc” has sparked speculation that Rivlin may see Netanyahu as better positioned to form a coalition.

The president has promised to do “everything in my power” to prevent the country from heading to an unprecedented third consecutive within a year.

Rivlin’s office said Thursday the president would receive each party’s recommendation for premier, and would then meet with the recommended candidates.

The process is expected to take two days.

President’s Residence Director General Harel Tubi sent formal invitations on Thursday to all party leaders.

Rivlin met earlier Thursday with Central Elections Committee chairman and Supreme Court justice Hanan Melcer.