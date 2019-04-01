Ruth Bader Ginsburg makes rare public appearance at Amos Oz memorial event

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg attended a memorial in Washington, DC, for the late Israeli author Amos Oz, making a rare public appearance.

Ginsburg, 86, has been recovering from cancer surgery. She did not make any public statements at the event on Sunday at Temple Sinai.

Several Jewish organizations including the New Israel Fund, Americans for Peace Now, and J Street co-sponsored the memorial.

The author’s daughter, Faina Oz-Salzberger, tweeted a photo of her and Ginsburg, who reportedly told Oz-Saltzberger that she attended the event because she is a fan of Oz’s writing.

“Ruth Bader Ginsburg did us the honor of attending the Amos Oz memorial event at @templesinaito today. A very moving day,” Oz-Salzberger tweeted.

מתברר שהיתה קוראת נלהבת של אבא. כבוד גדול שבאה לאירוע לזכרו. pic.twitter.com/j0OTrV1Knb — Fania Oz-Salzberger פניה עוז-זלצברגר (@faniaoz) March 31, 2019

Speakers included Oz-Salzberger; J Street’s Jeremy Ben-Ami; New York Times columnist Roger Cohen; and American-Israeli actress and director Natalie Portman.

Oz died in December at the age of 79, following a battle with cancer.