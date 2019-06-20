Notorious RBG
Ruth Bader Ginsburg named Best Real-Life Hero at MTV awards
The Supreme Court Justice beat out rock climber Alex Honnold, comedian Hannah Gadsby, wrestler Roman Reigns and tennis superstar Serena Williams
Add another honor for Ruth Bader Ginsburg: Best Real-Life Hero.
The Supreme Court justice won the recognition at the MTV Movie and TV Awards on Monday night. She wasn’t on hand in California to pick up the award, which was handed out for the first time.
Ginsburg beat out rock climber Alex Honnold, comedian Hannah Gadsby, wrestler Roman Reigns and tennis superstar Serena Williams.
“RBG,” the documentary about Ginsburg, lost out to “Surviving R. Kelly” in the Best Documentary category, however. “RBG” – Ruth Bader Ginsburg vs. Inequality also lost out to “Captain Marvel” – Captain Marvel vs. Minn-Erva in the Best Fight category.
