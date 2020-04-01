As virus rages, Ruth Bader Ginsburg works out at Supreme Court gym

WASHINGTON (JTA) — Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is working out at the high court’s private gym, with precautions, during the pandemic, her trainer said.

“Everybody’s been shut down,” Bryant Johnson told Law 360, a legal news website, this week. “The only reason why I didn’t shut the justice down is because, hey, she ain’t having it.”

Johnson said he takes precautions, including wiping down the equipment before the 87-year-old Ginsburg works out and social distancing.

“All I have to do is set it up and she just automatically knows exactly what I want to do,” the trainer said. “It doesn’t require me to grab her, hold her, get up close and personal.”

Ginsburg maintains her twice-weekly regimen at the gym, he said.

The Supreme Court has been closed to the public during the pandemic and the justices are having conferences by telephone.

Ginsburg has survived multiple bouts with cancer. She leads the court’s four-judge liberal minority. Democrats and liberals say it’s vital that she outlast the Trump presidency.

Johnson also works with the other two Jewish Supreme Court justices, Elena Kagan and Stephen Breyer.