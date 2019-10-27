Seattle Holocaust center vandalized with white supremacist graffiti

The Holocaust Center for Humanity in Seattle was vandalized with what it said was white supremacist graffiti.

The graffiti was discovered on Wednesday, the center said in a letter released the following day.

The spray-painted graffiti, described as “obscure white supremacist symbols,” was discovered as a teachers’ seminar was taking place, the center said. “(I)t became a teachable moment, driving home the importance and relevance of our work. It is not a history lesson⁠ — similar violations are happening every day around the world,” the letter said.

It is the first time in the building’s 30-year history that it has been targeted, local news station KIRO Channel 7 reported.

The Seattle Police Bias Unit is investigating.