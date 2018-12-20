Soldier critically hurt after being hit by car near Gaza

The army confirmed Thursday that one of its soldiers was critically injured after being struck by a car in southern Israel.

The incident took place Wednesday evening on Route 232 near the entrance to the Gaza-area Kibbutz Mefalsim.

“A preliminary investigations revealed the young man was crossing the road toward the bus stop across from the exit to the kibbutz and while crossing was hit by a vehicle traveling southwards,” police said in a statement.

The soldier was taken to a hospital for treatment and police opened an investigation.

The army said the combat soldier’s family was informed he was injured.

Separately, the army lost contact with two cadets for multiple hours overnight during navigation exercises in the south.

They were located “safe and sound” Thursday morning following wide-scale searches.