Solomonov, Nathan join first Great Big Jewish Food Fest online

JTA — Hoping to improve your culinary skills while in quarantine? There’s an online Jewish food festival for you.

Jewish culinary talents like Michael Solomonov, Joan Nathan and Michael Twitty are coming together to partake in the inaugural Great Big Jewish Food Fest from May 19 to 28.

The festival is free for participants and consists of workshops, happy hours and Shabbat dinners led by other well-known Jewish chefs and food writers, including 70 Faces Media’s Shannon Sarna, who edits The Nosher and is the author of the “Modern Jewish Baker” cookbook.

“Not a single person we’ve asked has said a flat out ‘no,’”Jeffrey Yoskowitz told the Forward. “Everyone has said ‘I’m in, I want to be part of it.’”

Yoskowitz is on the team helping to produce the festival alongside Liz Alpern, his co-founder of Gefilteria, a Brooklyn-based company whose focus is reimagining Old World Jewish foods.

The festival is being supported by several foundations that have come together over the past few weeks, including the Jewish Food Society, Mazon and the American Sephardi Federation, among others.

Leah Koenig, author of “The Jewish Cookbook,” will be leading a cooking class dedicated to Roman cuisine. She told the Forward that she has lost income and was “heartbroken” to see gigs that she was excited about vanish overnight.

“While nothing quite replaces face-to-face interaction,” she said, “I have been consistently amazed at how intimate the virtual events and cooking demos I’ve led over the last few weeks have felt.”