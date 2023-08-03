Best CBD Vape Pens of 2023 — The Top Choices to Consider

Vaping offers the quickest way to enjoy the therapeutic and relaxing effects of cannabis. This is the biggest reason why CBD vape pens are so popular. People who want to quit smoking look forward to vaping because of these discrete hand-held devices.

The best CBD vape pens are made of high-quality materials, contain advanced features, and have lab-tested vape juices. These vape pens deliver smooth hits and a delicious flavor you savor with every hit. But choosing a CBD vape pen that meets your requirements can be challenging. You have to consider several factors before buying a vape that suits you.

So, we have compiled detailed reviews of the best CBD vape pens available. Once you’ve learned about the best products, you’ll move on to the buying guide to clarify some crucial facts about vaping and vape pens.

Best CBD Vape Pens of 2023

Let’s take a closer look at each product:

Key Features

1000 mg vape pen

2 ml bottle

1500 puffs per vape

Rating – 9.7/10

JustCBD vape pens have a rating of 9.7 out of 10. These vape pens are popular because of their ease of use and delicious flavors. The high-end vape pens are free of solvents and pesticides and contain premium cannabinoids.

Type

The JustCBD vape pens use full-spectrum and broad-spectrum CBD in their vape juices. The disposable vapes have a full spectrum, while the refillable vapes have a broad spectrum.

Formula

JustCBD uses different types of strains in its formula. The vape pens are available in Indica, Sativa, and Hybrid strains. Both disposable and refillable ones are available in all types of strains.

Taste

Just CBD vape pens stand out because of their tastes. There are a variety of sweet and sour flavors that provide a smooth vaping experience. These vape pens are also popular because of their tasty strains.

Product Description

JustCBD offers two types of vape pens, which include disposable and refillable vape pens. Both types of vape pens are available in all three strains. The disposable vapes are 2 ml, and the refillable ones are 1 ml. The vape juice in these pens includes a proprietary CBD blend and plant-derived terpenes.

Specs

1000 mg potencies

1 ml and 2 ml vape pens

510- standard vape pens

Adjustable heat settings

Less than 0.3% THC

Brand Reputation

JustCBD has an excellent reputation among vapers. Their products are third-party lab-tested, which shows that their CBD vape pens are reliable. The company offers legal products by adding less than 0.3% THC to their CBD liquid. Plus, the main reason behind the brand’s success is the quality of its vapes.

Pros

•Effective and potent CBD

•Natural ingredients

•Multiple strains available

•Different product strengths

•Affordable price

Cons

•No cash back

•Not accredited by BBB

Key Features

•800 mg CBD per bottle

•Active CBD

•Disposable vape pens

Rating – 9.5/10

Raw vape pens have a 9.5 out of 10 rating. These vape pens are disposable and easy to use. They are on our list because they have solid combinations of cannabinoids.

Type

The Raw series consists of active CBD. The main cannabinoids include CBD, CBDA, CBDV, THC, CBC, CBN, CBG, and THCV.

Formula

The company uses Neuractiv’s proprietary cannabinoid blend. Their vape pens are available in different strains, including Skittles, Sour Diesel, Pineapple Express, Mango Kush, Strawberry Cough, and more. These strains consist of invigorating isomer structures and high-quality plant-derived extracts.

Taste

The ‘Raw’ vape pens feature one of the sweetest and most potent tastes. They are not chemically harsh or peppery, and they offer a smoother throat hit.

Product Description

Raw CBD vape pens are disposable, and they feature around 15 types of different strains. The vape pen has a slim design and is very easy to use. The vape juices are lab-tested and approved for the safety of the users. They are free from vitamin E and other harmful compounds.

Specs

•240 puffs per pen

•3.33 mg/ puff

•800 mg total Active CBD

•Plant-derived extracts

Brand Reputation

Diamond CBD is a huge vendor of CBD products. The company is well-known among CBD users because it offers a range of products. They offer gummies, CBD oil, tinctures, and vape pens. All of their products are third-party lab tested, and they have the results on their website too.

Pros

•Locally sourced hemp

•Compact CBD vape pen

•Potent and Delicious

•Third-party lab tested

•Good variety of strains

Cons

•Fewer puffs per vape pen

Key Features

•Up to 2000 puffs

•3ml of potent CBD oil

•Smooth and solid hits

Ratings – 9.4/10

Lyfted Brands is renowned for its high-quality CBD products, and its CBD Lemon Slushi is no exception. It’s popular due to its premium quality and effectiveness

Type

It is a full-spectrum product, incorporating all compounds in the hemp plant, including terpenes, flavonoids, and other cannabinoids.

Formula and Taste

The formula has a pleasant and refreshing lemon slushie taste that customers enjoy. It not only masks the natural earthy taste of CBD but also provides a delightful flavor that makes consumption enjoyable.

Product Description

In short, Lyfted’s CBD Lemon Slushi is a flavorful, full-spectrum CBD oil that delivers a therapeutic experience unlike any other.

Specs

Specs include its full-spectrum nature, lemon flavor, easy-to-use dropper packaging, 2000 puffs (its disposable 3 ml oil), a rechargeable battery, and a coil.

Brand Reputation

Lyfted Brands has a strong reputation for quality and customer satisfaction, building its name on transparency and trust.

Pros

•Excellent taste

•High-quality full-spectrum CBD

•Less than 0.3% THC

•Infused with natural terpenes

Cons

•Not suitable for those who don’t like THC in their CBD products

Key Features

•500 mg full spectrum CBD

•Disposable vapes

•800 puffs per pen

Rating – 9.2/10

CBDfx vape pens have a rating of 9.2 out of 10 on our list. The vape pens are available in a variety of delicious and refreshing flavors. The company also offers a 30-day refund and an excellent customer service policy.

Type

The CBDfx vape pens have broad-spectrum CBD. The vape juice consists of premium-quality cannabinoids. The strains include OG Kush, Wedding Cake, Maui Wowie, Purple Punch, and Pineapple Express.

Formula

CBDfx offers vape pens with a premium formula. The vape juice consists of a proprietary blend of cannabidiol (CBD). Besides that, it contains propylene glycol, vegetable glycerin, and natural and artificial flavors.

Taste

The disposable vapes are available in a variety of tasty flavors. These flavors include strawberry lemonade, blue raspberry, fresh mint, and tropical breeze.

Product Description

CBDfx vape pens are disposable and contain 2 ml of CBD liquid per pen. The pen features a ceramic coil that heats the CBD liquid instantly to produce vapors. The CBD vape pen features the finest organic hemp and provides maximum chill.

Specs

•800 puffs – 2 grams pen

•Ceramic coil

•2 ml CBD liquid

•30 mg CBN per pen

•5 mg THC per pen

Brand Reputation

CBDfx stands out for its high-quality and reliable CBD products. Their vape pens are known for smooth hits that are not harsh on the throat. The company offers a variety of strains and flavors in its disposable vape pens. The company has a good refund policy too, and their products are suitable for managing overall health and wellness.

Pros

•Rechargeable and disposable vape pens

•Cruelty-free and pesticide-free

•Third-party lab-tested products

•50/50 VG and PG ratio

•Delicious and smooth hits

Cons

•No clear information on hemp source

Key Features

•200 mg CBD

•300 puffs per container

•Disposable vape pen

Rating – 9/10

Be Alert by CBD Luxe is an easy-to-use and premium-grade vape pen. It contains a mix of essential oils and pure cannabis. Due to the essential oils, the CBD liquid helps you remain active and focused during the daytime.

Type

CBD Luxe Be Alert contains CBD isolate. It contains pure CBD, and there are no other hemp compounds.

Formula

The CBD vape pen consists of organic MCT coconut oil, CBD isolate, organic lemon essential oil, organic lime essential oil, and ginger essential oil.

Taste

The Be Alert CBD vape pen has a mild and pleasant taste. It is neither too sweet nor too sour. It hits smoothly, and only a slight harshness is observed on the throat.

Product Description

The CBD Luxe Be Alert vape pen is ideal for those seeking pure cannabis benefits. The CBD liquid doesn’t contain THC or other compounds that produce psychotropic effects. The product’s third-party lab reports are also available on their website.

Specs

•200 mg CBD isolate

•Daytime usage

•1 puff serving size

•300 puffs per container

•Accredited lab tested

Brand Reputation

CBD Luxe is a U.S.-based CBD company, and it is popular for its premium-grade vape pens. The company offers a variety of vape pens, including the ‘Be Alert’ ones. Besides vape pens, the company also offers CBD topicals, tinctures, inhalers, and sprays. Overall, the company has a good reputation among cannabis users.

Pros

•Easy to use

•Compact design

•Delicious flavor

•Locally sourced hemp

•Improves focus and alertness

Cons

•A bit expensive

•Slightly harsh on the throat

Key Features

•Full spectrum CBD

•Auto-draw and dosage

•Rechargeable with micro-USB

Rating 8.7/10

The Secret Nature CBD vape pens have a rating of 8.7 out of 10. These vape pens offer a smooth and subtle buzz that helps promote relaxation. The vape pens use vape juice extracted from fresh-frozen hemp flowers.

Type

The CBD vape pens offered by Secret Nature use full-spectrum cannabinoids and terpenes. The vape juice is available in Delta-8, CBD, and THCV. The vape juice is also available in various strains, including Indica, Sativa, and Hybrid.

Formula

The Secret Nature vape pen uses fresh, frozen, authentic cannabis terpenes and pure cannabis hemp flower extract. The vape pens consist of live resin along with full-spectrum cannabinoids.

Taste

It has a natural and sweet taste from the fruits it uses for flavoring. For instance, the strains available for this vape pen include Forbidden Fruit, Sour Diesel, White Fire, Durban Poison, and more. These strains are potent and have a mild, sweet taste.

Product Description

The Secret Nature Vape Pens are made with high-grade stainless steel, ceramic, and glass. It doesn’t use plastic, which deteriorates easily. The vape pen has a true-to-plant flavor, made with pure cannabis hemp flower extract. You can recharge the pen with any micro-USB, as it isn’t included in the purchase.

Specs

•700 mg CBD per pen

•Live resin and full-spectrum CBD

•Available in D8, CBD, and THCV

•No PG/PEG/VG/MCT

Brand Reputation

Secret Nature offers some of the best and purest CBD products. Their products are best for CBD users looking forward to benefiting from the therapeutic effects of cannabis. The company uses pure CBD extracts and low quantities of CBC and CBDV in its vape products. Secret Nature offers a variety of strains and flavors so that every CBD lover can find something to treat their taste buds.

Pros

•Smooth and subtle buzz

•Third-party lab tested

•Helps with stress and anxiety

•Rich and potent flavor

•Organically and indoor-grown hemp

Cons

•Too strong for beginners

•Not very tasty

Key Features

•Full-spectrum CBD

•2 g tank

•Disposable vape

Rating – 8.5/10

Koi CBD disposable vape pen has a rating of 8.5 out of 10 on our list. The vape pen might produce psychotropic effects. Thus, it shouldn’t be consumed by people under the age of 21. The vape juice contains pure and potent cannabinoids along with THC.

Type

Koi CBD uses full-spectrum CBD for its e-liquid. This CBD contains pure cannabis plant extracts, terpenes, and other cannabinoids.

Formula

The Koi CBD vape pen features a hybrid strain that combines the properties of the Indica and Sativa strains.

Taste

The Koi CBD Hawaiian driver has a juicy and fresh taste of cold and sweet fruits. It has an aroma of tropical fruits and provides a smooth and subtle buzz.

Product Description

Koi CBD vape pens contain a synergistic blend of beneficial hemp compounds. The vape pen uses beneficial cannabinoids to keep you alert and focused. For this reason, it is perfect for daytime usage. The vape pen features preheat functionality, which helps provide smooth draws. The product is third-party lab tested, and the official website provides the report.

Specs

•Full-spectrum hemp extract

•2 g disposable vape pen

•High-grade ceramic coil

•Preheat functionality

•Hybrid strain

Brand Reputation

Koi CBD is a well-known vape juice manufacturer. It was founded in 2015 to produce pure and transparent CBD products. Their CBD vape pens are quite popular because of their functionality and premium vape juice. The company uses high-quality, USA-grown hemp and has a vast customer base.

Pros

•Lab-tested products

•Rechargeable pen

•Preheat function

•Free from fillers and artificial flavors

•Great customer service

Cons

•A bit expensive

Quality Criteria: How We Picked the Best Vape Pens

Choosing the best vape pens on the market is a challenging task. It took a lot of research, reading customer reviews, and going through lab test reports before we could choose the best vape pens. We determined a standard of criteria and then matched all the vape pens according to that standard. The products that didn’t meet our standards were removed from the list. These are the factors that we considered while picking the best vape pens:

Customer Reviews

We read the customer reviews on the official websites of various CBD vape pens. The vape pens we have chosen have a majority of positive customer reviews. We also made sure that the reviews were from verified buyers. After reading the reviews, we determined each vape pen’s specific features, pros, and cons. The customer reviews helped us rank and rate the vape pens according to their features and functionality.

Brand Reputation

One of the best ways to pick the best products is by looking at the brand’s reputation. A well-reputed and reliable brand always maintains the quality of its products to satisfy its customers. Thus, we also looked at the brand’s reputation and reliability before choosing the best CBD vape pens. Since the CBD industry is becoming very saturated, competing is difficult. Brands that live up to their customers’ expectations have a good reputation.

Ingredients

The ingredients in the e-liquid also play an essential role in determining the quality of a vape pen. When you buy a vape pen, it comes pre-filled with e-liquid or vape juice. So, we carefully examined the ingredients and chose only those vape pens containing CBD and less than 0.3% THC. Plus, we ensured the CBD vape pens had delicious flavors and premium cannabinoids.

Testings

Third-party lab testing indicates the purity and potency of a product. Thus, we looked at all CBD vape pens’ third-party lab test reports to determine their authenticity. The lab test results also show if there are any heavy metals, pesticides, or harmful chemicals in the vape juice. We were also able to double-check the purity and potency of the CBD and make sure it was the same as it was on the label.

Potency

We also considered the potency of CBD vape pens. Some vape pens have a higher potency, while others have a lower potency. Low potency is well suited for beginners. We have chosen CBD vape pens available in different potencies, so you can choose one according to your tolerance level.

Extraction Method

The more advanced the extraction method, the higher the quality of cannabinoids in the CBD oil or vape juice. Most brands use the CO2 extraction method to extract CBD from hemp. This method ensures that the result is pure and potent CBD that contains no harmful ingredients.

What Is a CBD Vape Pen?

CBD Vape pens are hand-held devices that offer an easy way to consume cannabis. These are pen-shaped devices that allow you to vape CBD. A CBD vape pen consists of a small container filled with vape juice or e-liquid, which is then heated and converted into vapor. You inhale those vapors and enjoy the effects of CBD.

Vape pens are becoming very popular because they offer a great alternative to smoking. Plus, they are discreet and effortless to use. Vape pens heat cannabis to the desired temperature very quickly, and you don’t have to light it up; just press a button. Different types of vape pens are available, but the main components are the same. The following are the main parts of a vape pen:

E-liquid or Vape Juice

E-liquid, or vape juice, is a liquid that contains cannabis compounds. The liquid contains CBD oil, propylene glycol (PG), vegetable glycerin (VG), terpenes, flavors, and MCT or coconut oil. Depending on how potent you want the vaping experience, you can choose the types of cannabinoids and terpenes in the vape juice.

Storage Tank or Chamber

The vape juice is stored in a storage tank or chamber. Some vape pens come pre-filled with vape juice, but you can refill them once they finish. The chamber, or storage tank, is a single unit that holds the e-liquid. Some smaller vape pens or wax vapes don’t contain a chamber, and the vaping material is directly loaded into the atomizer.

The atomizer or Heating Element

The atomizer, or heating element, is the component of the vape pen that converts the battery’s power to heat. This heat converts the vape juice into a flavorful and aromatic vapor. The atomizer is a set of coils wrapped with cotton wicks or ceramic that turns red hot and heats the vape juice.

Mouth Piece

The mouthpiece is the tip of the vape pen, from where the vapor comes out. You just have to place your mouth on the mouthpiece and inhale the vapors. Mouthpieces are of different shapes, but they all have a design to fit comfortably into your mouth.

Battery

The battery provides the source of power to heat the vape juice. The vape pen uses stored electric energy in the battery and converts it into heat to vaporize the vape juice. Vape pen batteries are available in a variety of sizes and types. Most vape pens use lithium-ion batteries. The vape pens are also available with USB chargers, which you can use to charge the batteries.

Types of Vape Pens

Vaping has evolved a lot, as have the types of vape pens available. Due to advanced technology, vaping has become more accessible and comfortable. A vape pen is an excellent option for those who want a compact and discreet device to enjoy different flavors of cannabinoids. The following are the main types of CBD vape pens on the market:

Refillable Vape Pens

Refillable vape pens are rechargeable devices. These vape pens contain interchangeable cartridges you can change once the juice has finished. Refillable vape pens allow you to enjoy different flavors. You can refill the chamber with any e-liquid of your choice. You also get to enjoy better-quality vape juices from the best CBD brands.

Disposable Vape Pens

Disposable vape pens are for single use. They come prefilled with vape juice and provide up to 600 puffs per vape pen. These vapes are an excellent choice for beginners, as they are easier to use than refillable vape pens. These pens also require zero maintenance; you just have to use and discard them. If you’re a beginner, you can start with disposable vape pens and try several flavors before you move on to the refillable ones.

Dry Herb Vape Pens

Dry herb vape pens use dry herb instead of vape juice to create vapors. The dry herb is placed in the chamber, and the heating element heats it to produce fumes. The dry herb is a cannabis flower in ground form.

Wax Vape Pens

Wax vape pens allow you to add cannabis wax to the chamber. This cannabis wax is heated to produce vapors you can inhale and enjoy. Wax vape pens also allow you to adjust the temperature using the variable voltage feature.

Benefits of CBD Vape Pens & Safety

Vaping CBD is becoming more common because of its ease of use and therapeutic effects. People who have transitioned from smoking to vaping have noticed several advantages. A CBD vape pen allows you to enjoy cannabis in different flavors. There are several benefits to vape pens:

Easy to Use

Vape pens are small and compact, making them easy to use and carry. Because of their ease of use, they are an excellent choice for beginners. You just have to press a button and start inhaling the vapor clouds. Refilling the tank is also very easy. Plus, disposable vape pens are also easier to use and perfect for beginners.

Flavor Options

One of the most significant benefits of using a vape pen is that you can enjoy many flavors. There are wide varieties of e-liquids available, and you can try many of them. Most CBD vape pens are universal and designed for all types of vape juices. You can choose from various flavors, potencies, and ratios of VG and PG.

Instant Effects

Vaping CBD gives instant effects as compared to other methods of consuming cannabis. For instance, CBD edibles take longer to kick in because they have to pass through the digestive system and enter the bloodstream. On the other hand, vaping allows the CBD vapors to reach your lungs and enter the bloodstream. This way, you can feel the effects within a few minutes.

Pain and Anxiety Relief

According to various surveys, cannabis can help manage anxiety. Though it doesn’t treat anxiety or pain, it can help manage these health conditions. For this reason, cannabis is used to alleviate pain that results from various health conditions. A study indicates that cannabis can effectively manage non-cancer pain.

Affordable

Vape pens and kits are affordable. You can get a good vape pen for between $30 and $90. For high-end features and brands, the price can go up. You can also invest in disposable vapes, which are cheaper and easier to use.

CBD Vape Pens Side Effects & Safety

Smoking is harmful, and vaping is considered a better alternative to smoking. However, vaping isn’t risk-free either. Most side effects aren’t severe and are associated with frequent and long-term usage.

It also depends on the vape juice and its potency. To use a vape pen safely, you must follow the instructions on the vape pen. Also, don’t overdose; otherwise, it can cause severe side effects. It is always a good idea to consult your healthcare provider before vaping. The following are a few side effects to look out for:

Addiction

CBD is not addictive or habit-forming, as it doesn’t produce psychoactive effects. However, there is a risk of dependence, but CBD alone has no potential for addiction. But one must be very careful, as there are vape pens with THC in the vape juice. THC is a psychoactive compound that causes a high and can cause addiction.

Coughing and Dry Throat

Coughing, dry mouth, and dry throat are some of the most common side effects of vaping. These side effects are associated with both smoking and inhaling vapors. If you’re a beginner, you might also face mouth and throat irritation.

Asthma

If you already have asthma, vaping can make it worse. If you don’t have asthma, long-term, frequent use can increase the risk of asthma. Thus, taking small puffs and waiting between puffs is always recommended.

Heart and Lung Damage

There is a chemical called diacetyl used for flavor in e-liquids. This chemical can cause scarring of the lungs. Research lists the thousands of chemicals in a vape that can cause organ damage and respiratory irritation.

How to Use a CBD Vape Pen

Once you’ve understood the parts of a CBD vape pen, you’ll find it easy to operate. Using a CBD vape pen doesn’t require any skills. We have jotted down a quick step-by-step guide to make it easier for you to understand the mechanism. Follow these steps to use a CBD vape pen:

1. Fill the E-liquid

If you have a refillable CBD vape pen, you must fill the chamber with vape juice once it’s finished. Your pen has a vape tank that contains CBD juice. The manufacturer also indicates the amount of CBD juice in the vape tank. The number of puffs you can have is also mentioned on the label. If the tank is empty, you can refill it with the liquid available.

2. Press the Fire Button

Press the fire or power button after filling the tank with vape juice. Press it five times to start the CBD vape pen. The power button is present alongside the tank and the battery. When you press the power button, it heats the coil or the atomizer.

3. See the Atomizer Coming into Action

When the atomizer or coil heats up, it heats the vape juice. If you have a vape pen with adjustable airflow, adjust the settings. Once the coil is saturated, it will heat the vape juice and turn it into vapor.

4. Inhale the Vape Clouds

You’ll see the vape clouds coming out of the vape pen’s mouthpiece. Bring the mouthpiece to your mouth and start inhaling it. Start with small puffs and wait 5 to 10 minutes between each puff. Once you’re used to it, you can take giant puffs more frequently.

CBD Vape Pen FAQs

Can a CBD Vape Pen Get You High?

CBD doesn’t cause a high, so if your vape pen has only CBD and less than 0.3% THC, it won’t get you high. THC is a compound that produces psychotropic effects and can cause a high. The compound only causes a high in more than 0.3% of CBD vape pen users.

How do I Choose the Right CBD Vape Pen?

You must consider a few factors to choose the right CBD vape pen. For instance, you must read customer reviews, learn about the brand’s reputation, and review the third-party lab test results. You must also consider the ingredients, flavor, and potency of the CBD juice in the vape pen.

How Much Does a CBD Vape Pen Cost?

A CBD vape pen can cost between $15 and $100. The price of the CBD vape pen depends on the design, battery type, heating element, and vape juice. Disposable vapes are cheaper as they are meant for one-time use. On the other hand, refillable vapes are suitable for long-term use. The only cost will be buying the vape juice, which you must refill once it finishes.

How Long Does a CBD Vape Pen Last?

The duration of a CBD vape pen depends on the amount of e-liquid in it. For example, a 500 mg CBD vape pen lasts 2 to 4 weeks. Also, the number of puffs is mentioned on the label. A 500 mg vape pen offers 250 to 300 puffs, and a 1000 mg vape pen can last for up to 500 to 600 puffs.

How do I Use a CBD Vape Pen?

To use a CBD vape pen, first read the instructions provided by the manufacturer. A CBD vape pen is available pre-filled with CBD juice. Press the power button five times so that the vape juice is heated by the heating element. Now put the mouthpiece in your mouth and inhale the vapors.

What Is The Difference Between CBD Oil And A CBD Vape Pen?

CBD oil is a liquid that contains different types of cannabinoids. This type of oil is for oral and topical uses, but it’s not used for vaping. CBD vape pens contain vape juice and different types of cannabinoids and terpenes. A CBD vape pen is a device that contains vape juice and converts the juice into vapor by heating it.

Can I Refill a CBD Vape Pen?

Yes, you can refill a CBD vape pen. A refillable vape pen is designed with a removable tank. You just have to fill the tank with vape juice and use it like before.

What Should I Look for When Buying CBD Vape Oil Cartridges?

Look for a vape cartridge that is made of glass or a hard acrylic tank. Always look for high-quality and sturdy materials that don’t degrade quickly.

Can You Travel With a CBD Vape Pen?

You can travel with a CBD vape pen in your carry-on luggage. A CBD vape pen is an electronic device, and these devices are allowed on airplanes. However, you aren’t allowed to vape while traveling.

How Do I Clean a CBD Vape Pen?

You can clean a CBD vape pen using a cotton swab rubbed with alcohol. Clean the vape pen from the outside, then dry it with a towel.

The Takeaway

CBD vape pens provide an excellent alternative to smoking. These pens are very easy to use and provide instant relaxation and relief. However, due to the emergence of lots of CBD brands, choosing the right CBD vape pen is daunting. To help you out, we have compiled this detailed buying guide. After reading this post, we hope you’ll easily choose the right CBD vape pen and enjoy the smooth hits.

