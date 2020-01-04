Suspect charged in alleged anti-Semitic attack on ultra-Orthodox man in Brooklyn

JTA — A suspect in an alleged anti-Semitic attack in New York City pleaded not guilty and was being held on $10,000 bond.

Jasmine Lucas, 24, was charged Thursday in Brooklyn criminal court with second-degree robbery as a hate crime and second-degree assault, among other counts, for allegedly assaulting a 22-year-old Jewish man the previous afternoon in the Williamsburg neighborhood.

During the alleged assault — one of multiple reported anti-Semitic attacks in the New York metropolitan area since December 24 — Lucas is said to have used racial slurs and shoved the Hasidic man to the ground when he tried to film the incident.

Sources said she shouted “Fuck you, Jew” and “I will kill you Jews” at the victim at Gerry and Rutledge streets, the New York Post reported. She was there with another woman.

The victim tried to film the women but they allegedly knocked him over and broke his cellphone.

Police said the second woman, 34, was not charged.