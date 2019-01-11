Suspected Palestinian attacker shot during stabbing attempt near Hebron

A Palestinian man tried to carry out a stabbing attack near the West Bank city of Hebron on Friday and was shot dead by troops, the army said.

The Israel Defense Forces said the attacker was “neutralized” during the stabbing attempt at the entrance to the Jewish settlement of Kiryat Arba.

There were no other injuries.

The IDF said it was investigating the incident and that additional troops were on their way to the scene.

Channel 10 news released video footage appearing to show the body of the suspected attacker covered by a blanket and a knife on the sidewalk nearby.