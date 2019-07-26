Teen in serious condition after electrocuted in West Bank swimming pool
14-year-old boy hospitalized; circumstances surrounding the incident unclear
A 14-year-old boy was in a serious condition after he was electrocuted in a swimming pool in the Gush Etzion settlement bloc on Friday.
Paramedics were called to the location, where they resuscitated the teen before taking him to Jerusalem’s Hadassah Ein Kerem Hospital for further treatment.
The circumstances surrounding the incident were unclear, but a paramedic from the Magen David Adom emergency service said the teen was electrocuted while swimming in the pool.
