The 34 ministers of Israel’s 35th government
A rundown of the distribution of portfolios in the new cabinet and top Knesset positions
The new government will have 34 ministers, swelling to 36 once the coronavirus crisis is over, according to the coalition agreement. That will make it the largest government in Israeli history.
Likud incumbent Benjamin Netanyahu will continue as prime minister for the first 18 months, to be succeeded by Blue and White leader Benny Gantz.
Gantz will be alternate prime minister for the first 18 months, and Netanyahu will serve in that role for the second 18 months.
Cabinet positions will be divided equally between the Netanyahu- and Gantz-led blocs. Each bloc will also have eight deputy ministers.
Benjamin Netanyahu (Likud) — Prime Minister
Benny Gantz (Blue and White) — Alternate Prime Minister, Defense Minister
Israel Katz (Likud) — Finance Minister
Gabi Ashkenazi (Blue and White) — Foreign Minister
Avi Nissenkorn (Blue and White) — Justice Minister
Yuli Edelstein (Likud) — Health Minister
Amir Ohana (Likud) — Public Security Minister
Aryeh Deri (Shas) — Interior Minister
Chili Tropper (Blue and White) — Culture and Sport Minister
Yoaz Hendel (Derech Eretz) — Communications Minister
Miri Regev (Likud) — Transportation Minister (expected to become foreign minister in 18 months).
Yoav Gallant (Likud) — Education Minister
Yuval Steinitz (Likud) — Energy Minister
Yizhar Shai (Blue and White) — Minister for Science and Technology
Orit Farkash-Hacohen (Blue and White) — Strategic Affairs Minister
Assaf Zamir (Blue and White) — Tourism Minister
Yaakov Litzman (United Torah Judasim) — Housing and Construction Minister
Amir Peretz (Labor) — Economy and Industry Minister
Itzik Shmuli (Labor) — Welfare, Work and Social Services Minister
Pnina Tamano-Shata, Blue and White — Immigration and Absorption Minister
Ya’akov Avitan (Shas) — Religious Affairs
Eli Cohen (Likud) — Intelligence Minister
Omer Yankelovitch (Blue and White) — Diaspora Minister
Alon Shuster (Blue and White) — Agriculture Minister
Ze’ev Elkin (Likud) — Higher Education Minister and Water Resources Minister
(In 18 months Elkin is expected to become transportation minister instead of Miri Regev, who will at that point become foreign minister.)
Gila Gamliel (Likud) — Environmental Protection Minister
Rafi Peretz (Jewish Home) — Jerusalem and Heritage Minister
Orli Levy-Abekasis (Gesher) — Minister for Strengthening and Advancing Community
Michael Biton (Blue and White) — Minister in the Defense Ministry
Merav Cohen (Blue and White) — Minister of Social Equality and Elderly Citizens
As-yet unnamed Arab Israeli minister (Blue and White) — Minister of minorities
David Amsalem (Likud) — Minister Responsible for Liaison between the Knesset and the Government
Ofir Akunis (Likud) — Regional Cooperation Minister
Tzipi Hotovely (Likud) — Minister for Settlement Affairs
Tzach Hanegbi (Likud) — Minister without portfolio (will replace Hotovely as Minister for Settlement Affairs later on)
______________________________________________
Yariv Levin (Likud) — Knesset Speaker
Miki Zohar (Likud) — Coalition Whip
______________________________________________
Knesset committee heads:
Zvi Hauser (Derech Eretz) — Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee
Miki Haimovich (Blue and White) — Internal Affairs and Environment Committee, and deputy Knesset speaker
Moshe Gafni (United Torah Judaism) — Finance Committee
Eitan Ginzburg (Blue and White) — House Committee
