The 34 ministers of Israel’s 35th government

The new government will have 34 ministers, swelling to 36 once the coronavirus crisis is over, according to the coalition agreement. That will make it the largest government in Israeli history.

Likud incumbent Benjamin Netanyahu will continue as prime minister for the first 18 months, to be succeeded by Blue and White leader Benny Gantz.

Gantz will be alternate prime minister for the first 18 months, and Netanyahu will serve in that role for the second 18 months.

Get The Times of Israel's Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

Cabinet positions will be divided equally between the Netanyahu- and Gantz-led blocs. Each bloc will also have eight deputy ministers.

Benjamin Netanyahu (Likud) — Prime Minister

Benny Gantz (Blue and White) — Alternate Prime Minister, Defense Minister

Israel Katz (Likud) — Finance Minister

Gabi Ashkenazi (Blue and White) — Foreign Minister

Avi Nissenkorn (Blue and White) — Justice Minister

Yuli Edelstein (Likud) — Health Minister

Amir Ohana (Likud) — Public Security Minister

Aryeh Deri (Shas) — Interior Minister

Chili Tropper (Blue and White) — Culture and Sport Minister

Yoaz Hendel (Derech Eretz) — Communications Minister

Miri Regev (Likud) — Transportation Minister (expected to become foreign minister in 18 months).

Yoav Gallant (Likud) — Education Minister

Yuval Steinitz (Likud) — Energy Minister

Yizhar Shai (Blue and White) — Minister for Science and Technology

Orit Farkash-Hacohen (Blue and White) — Strategic Affairs Minister

Assaf Zamir (Blue and White) — Tourism Minister

Yaakov Litzman (United Torah Judasim) — Housing and Construction Minister

Amir Peretz (Labor) — Economy and Industry Minister

Itzik Shmuli (Labor) — Welfare, Work and Social Services Minister

Pnina Tamano-Shata, Blue and White — Immigration and Absorption Minister

Ya’akov Avitan (Shas) — Religious Affairs

Eli Cohen (Likud) — Intelligence Minister

Omer Yankelovitch (Blue and White) — Diaspora Minister

Alon Shuster (Blue and White) — Agriculture Minister

Ze’ev Elkin (Likud) — Higher Education Minister and Water Resources Minister

(In 18 months Elkin is expected to become transportation minister instead of Miri Regev, who will at that point become foreign minister.)

Gila Gamliel (Likud) — Environmental Protection Minister

Rafi Peretz (Jewish Home) — Jerusalem and Heritage Minister

Orli Levy-Abekasis (Gesher) — Minister for Strengthening and Advancing Community

Michael Biton (Blue and White) — Minister in the Defense Ministry

Merav Cohen (Blue and White) — Minister of Social Equality and Elderly Citizens

As-yet unnamed Arab Israeli minister (Blue and White) — Minister of minorities

David Amsalem (Likud) — Minister Responsible for Liaison between the Knesset and the Government

Ofir Akunis (Likud) — Regional Cooperation Minister

Tzipi Hotovely (Likud) — Minister for Settlement Affairs

Tzach Hanegbi (Likud) — Minister without portfolio (will replace Hotovely as Minister for Settlement Affairs later on)

______________________________________________

Yariv Levin (Likud) — Knesset Speaker

Miki Zohar (Likud) — Coalition Whip

______________________________________________

Knesset committee heads:

Zvi Hauser (Derech Eretz) — Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee

Miki Haimovich (Blue and White) — Internal Affairs and Environment Committee, and deputy Knesset speaker

Moshe Gafni (United Torah Judaism) — Finance Committee

Eitan Ginzburg (Blue and White) — House Committee