Thousands attend funeral for Israeli woman murdered in Australia

Thousands of mourners gathered Wednesday in the northern town of Baqa al-Gharbiya for the funeral of an Israeli woman murdered in Australia.

Aya Maasarwe’s body was found by passersby near a tram stop in Australia’s second-largest city Melbourne last Wednesday, hours after she was attacked on her way home.

“We wanted Aya to come back to the family safe and sound, and to continue to live and smile, but unfortunately she returned to us lifeless,” said her father, Saeed, according to the Ynet news site. “I’m not looking for revenge, just for my family to stay safe and to continue our lives.”

The town’s high school has closed to allow students to attend the funeral, and many businesses were shuttered.

Saeed Maasarwe accompanied his daughter’s body back to Israel on Wednesday morning, telling reporters that bringing her home to her family was the most important journey of his life.

The casket was met at Ben Gurion Airport by family members as well as MK Ahmed Tibi and the mayor of her hometown.

Maasarwe’s uncle Abed Kittani told Channel 13 news that the return of the body had been delayed by authorities, who wanted to finish the investigation, but that the release of the body was expedited after the intervention of Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison.

Maasarwe had been studying at La Trobe University in Melbourne for five months as an exchange student from Shanghai University in China, and was attacked while speaking to her younger sister in Israel on FaceTime.

Maasarwe’s grandmother described the murdered woman as “a flower who was cut down,” according to Channel 12 news.

The 21-year-old’s murder shocked Australians and sparked a huge outpouring of grief that saw thousands attend gatherings in her memory, and raised questions about the safety of women on public streets.

جانب من تشييع جثمان ضحية جريمة القتل آية مصاروة من باقة الغربية بالداخل الفلسطيني المحتل، قبل قليل pic.twitter.com/OtDNb8junA — 48 الإخبارية (@48nnews) January 23, 2019

A 20-year-old man, Codey Herrmann, was charged with her rape and murder and remanded in custody pending another hearing on June 7.

While in Melbourne to retrieve his daughter’s body, Saeed Maasarwe said he was “very surprised” and comforted by the outpouring of support, and called for more forgiveness.

“This is the message we want to send, we want to make the world more peace and more safety, and more beautiful, and more smile; and more forgive each other,” a tearful Maasarwe told reporters late Monday.

“It’s not from me, this is Aya. I talk in my voice, but this is Aya’s mind,” he said, adding that he wished people would “see the light in the dark… and not be in the dark.”

Her family invited the public to a Muslim ceremony for her at a Melbourne mosque late Monday to thank them for their support and love.

On Saturday, friends and family of Maasarwe rallied in her home town of Baqa al-Gharbiya in northern Israel for her body to be returned for burial, as Australian authorities investigated the case.

Details of the attack have been withheld from the public by the court at the request of prosecutors as Maasarwe’s family have yet to be told, amid reports of the graphic nature of the information.

The court was told it was Herrmann’s first time in custody and he could be vulnerable due to his Aboriginal heritage and age, The Age newspaper said.