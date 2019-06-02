Thousands join annual Israel solidarity march along New York’s 5th Avenue

Thousands of Israel supporters marched down New York City’s Fifth Avenue Sunday as part of the annual Celebrate Israel Parade.

Among those who participated in the event were Israel’s Ambassador to the UN Danny Danon, Mayor of New York Bill de Blasio, Governor Andrew Cuomo, along with other US elected officials, Jewish and pro-Israel organizations, schools, and students, Israel’s mission to the United Nations said.

UN ambassadors from Australia, Germany, Ukraine, Norway and other countries also joined the event, as did Israel’s Consul General in New York Dani Dayan.

“In the face of the growing wave of anti-Semitism, we are demonstrating strength and unity today,” Danon said, “despite the differences of opinion, the connection with the Jewish people in Israel is at the heart of the relationship between American Jewry and Israel.”

Paraders were accompanied by floats, flags, balloons, marching bands — the dominant color being blue — and Israeli music blared from loudspeakers as the procession made its way through the city.

The parade, the 55th such event since it was founded in 1964, began at 11 a.m. (1500 GMT) and was set to last around five hours. This year’s theme was “Only in Israel.”

It was being live-streamed online.

Speaking at the start of the parade, German Ambassador to the United Nations Christoph Heusgen said that it’s “wonderful to celebrate Israel today here in New York, to have the city full of blue and white flags, to have so many of the international community demonstrate their support for Israel. It’s wonderful to be here.”