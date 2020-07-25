Thousands protest against Netanyahu, government across country

Thousands of demonstrators took to the streets across Israel on Saturday evening, a majority of them calling on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to resign over his indictment on graft charges and handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

In Jerusalem, demonstrators filled Paris Square and the street outside the Prime Minister’s Residence, where there have been growing protests in recent weeks. Hebrew media estimates put turnout at over 5,000 people.

An anti-corruption protest was also held for the first time near Netanyahu’s private home in the northern coastal town of Caesarea where hundreds of people were gathered.

Demonstrators also rallied against the premier at highway overpasses across the country. At one such point, a demonstrator was lightly injured in a stabbing incident after a group of protesters was attacked at the Sha’ar Hanegev interchange in southern Israel. The man was lightly wounded. At a different junction, a man protesting with his son and several others filed a complaint with police saying a driver slowed down his car at the Aluf Sade junction in Ramat Gan and pepper-sprayed them, Haaretz reported.

Additionally, hundreds of people demonstrated in Tel Aviv’s Charles Clore Park against the government’s policies to address the economic fallout caused by the COVID-19 outbreak.

In Jerusalem, with the square and street filled, protesters spilled into the surrounding streets as more continued to join the crowd, which was far more tightly packed and took up far more space than at any previous protest.

“They stole from the poor to give to the rich, what a corrupt government!” protesters chanted, as the crowd’s noise rose to a deafening roar.

Demonstrators carried signs reading “let my people go” and “enough with the detached government!” Others waved Israeli flags or beat drums and blew horns.

Gidi Carmon, 23, came from the central Modiin to attend the anti-Netanyahu protests in Jerusalem for the first time. A student at Ben-Gurion University in Beersheba, he lost a part-time job at the beginning of the pandemic which he used to make ends meet.

“The people at the top are dealing with crazy things instead of the economy and with people’s health, like tax breaks for Netanyahu. It’s time for him to resign,” Carmon, who identified himself as center-left, told The Times of Israel.

“Take annexation — it’s not even about right or wrong, it’s about timing. How did they spend so much time on that in the middle of this crisis?” Carmon asked rhetorically, referring to Israel’s declared intent to annex parts of the West Bank.

Amy Katz, a Jerusalem resident, said Netanyahu was eroding Israel’s democracy.

“We have a prime minister who’s interested in advancing his personal affairs and can’t lead the country,” she said. “If Bibi [Netanyahu] doesn’t go, one day we won’t be a democracy.”

Several clusters of demonstrators rallied together. Members of the HaShomer HaTzair youth movement, wearing their distinctive blue shirts with red laces, held signs and chanted against the Prime Minister. Many protesters wore the “no way” and “crime minister” t-shirts that have become associated with the so-called Black Flag movement against the Prime Minister.

Close to Ramban Street, some young activists from the far-left Hadash party wave the red flags associated with the Communist youth movement Maki. On nearby Agron Street, Roli and Shoshi, two Jerusalem residents, hold signs saying “united against the detached government.”

While there were no incidents at the protest Saturday, there was a considerable police presence. As the clock struck 11:00 pm, some protesters left, but thousands remained. The police have said that the protest is supposed to end by that deadline, but as in previous protests, the demonstrators showed little inclination to leave by the stipulated time.

Earlier this week, dozens of people were arrested in Jerusalem as police deployed water cannons against protesters to disperse them. Organizers have vowed to file complaints with the police for injuries sustained by demonstrators in recent days at the hands of the police, including from water cannon fire. They are also planning to file civil suits for damages over those injuries, Channel 12 reported on Saturday.

Police sources told the network they have no intention of using more forceful tactics against demonstrators, despite the reported pressure of Public Security Minister Amir Ohana.

Netanyahu on Saturday lashed out at Israel’s leading news broadcaster for covering the growing demonstrations against him, accusing it of working “to fuel” the protests.

“Channel 12 has turned into an unashamed propaganda arm of the anarchist left to topple the right-wing government and its leader,” he said in a statement, apparently referring to the “national emergency unity government” he formed with the centrist Blue and White party.

“Every evening they open their propaganda broadcasts with ‘dramatic’ live reports about inflated numbers of protesters and portray this as if there are tens of thousands or hundreds of thousands,” he continued, without giving evidence.

“[Channel] 12 news is making a Herculean effort to fuel the political protests that are organized and funded by left-wing organizations. Fake news on steroids,” he accused

He claimed that almost all of the network’s programming “has been mobilized for unrestrained Bolshevik propaganda against the prime minister” and accused the channel of ignoring what he has said are growing threats against him and his family.