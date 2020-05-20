TikTok video mocks numbers tattooed on Holocaust survivors, gets 600,000 views

A video on the social media platform TikTok that makes fun of the numbers tattooed on the arms of Jews held in Nazi concentration camps during the Holocaust has received over 623,000 views.

The British resident who posted the video said “it’s just a joke,” and TikTok has received “numerous” complaints, the London-based Jewish Chronicle reported. The video, which was first uploaded on April 28, was not available on the TikTok site on Tuesday.

It shows a man getting into a taxi under the subtitle “Jewish guy getting in my taxi.” When the driver asks the passenger for his name, he rolls up his sleeve to check his tattooed arm. The driver is then seen mouthing the words “No, I don’t want your number’’ in time to the same lyrics as the song in the background, “No Scrubs” by TLC.

Get The Times of Israel's Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

The post includes hashtags such as #viral #justajoke #darkhumour #dontbemad.

The video, which is less than 15 seconds, was uploaded by Bradley Booker, who was identified by the Jewish Chronicle as a resident of Maidstone, Kent.

“If you read through the comments on the video, there have been Jewish people finding the funny side to it. It’s not me hating a religion – it’s just a joke,” Booker told the newspaper on Monday.

TikTok reportedly boasts around 800 million users worldwide.