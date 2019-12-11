Times of Israel launches ad-free version for ToI Community members

A month after introducing The Times of Israel Community — inviting readers to help support our journalism and offering special status and benefits — The Times of Israel is launching an ad-free version of the site for Community members.

Readers who join The Times of Israel Community, investing in our journalism for as little as $6 a month, can now read the site without banner advertising and without pop-ups, on both desktop and mobile. (The App version will follow soon.)

ToI Community members also enjoy other benefits, including regular Facebook live sessions with ToI staff, a first look at ToI podcasts, and a range of monthly offers.

Get The Times of Israel's Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

Launched in February 2012, The Times of Israel has gradually established itself as the leading source of evenhanded and nonpartisan journalism on Israel, the region and the Jewish world. It averages over 5 million unique users each month and over 25 million monthly page views. It maintains a vibrant blog platform, on which some 9,000 bloggers post, and it has partnered with seven leading Jewish newspapers around the world to offer a global network of local coverage. Times of Israel publishes in five languages, including in Hebrew on its sister site, Zman Yisrael.

Introducing The Times of Israel Community last month, editor David Horovitz wrote that the growth, resonance and credibility of ToI “stem in large part from our growing investment in original journalism. As the years have passed, we’ve devoted ever greater financial resources to our reporting and editing, hiring talented new staffers so that we can give readers more original reporting, investigative journalism and expert analysis to enable readers to better understand the news and form nuanced, credibly based opinions.”

Unlike many other news outlets, he noted, “The Times of Israel does not charge for access to our content. All of our material is available to readers free of charge. We haven’t put up a paywall. And that’s not changing.”

Instead, he explained, “we are inviting you to invest in our work by joining The Times of Israel Community,” whereby readers can make a monthly contribution from $6 and up. “By joining The Times of Israel Community, you’ll be helping us to keep our reporting independent, cutting-edge — and free.”

‘You are helping to support our journalism, so in thanks we’re providing that journalism with a minimum of intrusions’

The ad-free version of the site now on offer is the latest benefit available to Community members. The ad-free version continues displaying sponsored content, but paying members of the Community who are signed in will no longer see banner ads and pop-up advertising on the site.

Said Horovitz: “You are helping to support our journalism, so in thanks we’re providing that journalism with a minimum of intrusions.”