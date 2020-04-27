Trailer drops for Seth Rogen film on 1920s Jewish pickle-maker
Wealth of Jewish references pepper upcoming movie ‘An American Pickle,’ in which hero falls into a vat and wakes up 100 years later
JTA — The trailer for “An American Pickle,” the upcoming movie in which Seth Rogen plays a 1920s Jewish immigrant in the United States who falls into a pickle vat and wakes up 100 years later, is finally here.
We caught a first glance of Rogen looking the part in a historically accurate picture released in April.
Now, the trailer shows that Rogen actually plays both main characters: Herschel Greenbaum, the poor ditch-digger from “Schlupsk,” a fake region of Eastern Europe, and Ben Greenbaum, his great-grandson who works as a computer programmer in modern-day Brooklyn.
The trailer also fills out the plot, which is based on a short story by Simon Rich. When Herschel wakes up in the future, he attempts to get Ben to start a pickle business with him after Ben loses his job.
The trailer suggests a wealth of Jewish references.
In one snippet, the two are shown talking about how polio has been cured. Ben says the doctor who discovered the cure was named Jonas Salk. Herschel asks if he was a Jew, and when Ben says yes, Herschel pumps his fist.
The movie is out on HBO Max on August 6.
I’m thrilled that my next film “An American Pickle” is coming to HBO Max this summer. I play an immigrant in 1920’s New York who falls in a vat of pickles and is brined for 100 years. When I wake up, I seek out my only family, my great grandson, an app developer named Ben, who I also play in the film. That old story… Can’t wait for you to see it. Also this is an actual Tin Type photo.
