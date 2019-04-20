Trump envoy says no use for ‘two-state’ framework in peace talks

US Mideast envoy Jason Greenblatt warned both Israel and the Palestinians against rejecting US President Donald Trump’s upcoming peace plan and rejected the use of the term “two state solution” in an interview released Friday by Sky News Arabic.

There was no reason to use the term because each side understood it differently, Greenblatt said, according to Channel 12 news.

Both sides needed to be prepared for direct negotiations as each would have to make concessions, and there would be elements of the deal that each side would be satisfied with, and parts each would dislike, he said.

Greenblatt said both sides would miss an opportunity for peace if they did not accept the deal, but he gave special warning to the Palestinians, saying they had already spoken out against the plan and that it could have a significant and positive impact on their future.

On Wednesday Greenblatt chided the new Palestinian Authority prime minister after the latter asserted that the “deal of the century” will be “born dead.”

“Why does the new PA Prime Minister hope for our plan to be ‘born dead’ & for peace to fail? By working with us, perhaps something wonderful can happen for Palestinians. We’ve repeatedly said this won’t just be an economic plan,” Greenblatt tweeted, referencing growing speculation that the initiative will be short on political incentives for the Palestinians.

“PM (Mohammad) Shtayyeh, starting a new job by condemning a plan you haven’t seen is unfair to Palestinians. You have an obligation to first look at an opportunity before you dismiss it. The PA can continue to push us away, but that will do nothing to improve the lives of the Palestinians,” Greenblatt added.

On Thursday, Shtayyeh responded directly to Greenblatt’s Twitter thread, asserting that “any political initiative that does not call for ending Israeli occupation and establishing an independent and sovereign Palestinian State with Jerusalem as its capital on the borders of 1967 with settling the refugees cause is not acceptable to the Palestinians.”

Earlier Friday, Greenblat denied rumors that the plan called for the Palestinians to be given part of Egypt’s Sinai Peninsula.

“Hearing reports our plan includes the concept that we will give a portion of Sinai (which is Egypt’s) to Gaza. False!” he wrote on Twitter.

With the Trump team keeping the details of the plan close to their chests (and with one report indicating that even Trump has not seen the entire plan) rumors of its content have repeatedly swirled, particularly on social media.

Reports had circulated in recent days that under the deal, Egypt would give up a chunk of the northern Sinai that lies next to the Gaza Strip for the creation of something called the “New State.”

A video, purportedly from the Trump team, detailing the plan is apparently from an independent Israeli think tank called New State Solution.

On Wednesday Trump’s senior adviser and son-in-law Jared Kushner said the plan will not be unveiled until June at the earliest.

Kushner told some 100 foreign diplomats the plan will be rolled out after the new Israeli government is sworn in and following the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, which ends June 5.

He urged them to keep an “open mind,” according to a source cited by the Reuters news service.

Although little is known about the long-awaited plan, recent reports in the Washington Post and Guardian suggested it would not include full Palestinian statehood.

That is a likely deal-breaker for Palestinians, who were already not cooperating with Trump’s Middle East team following the US president’s recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital in December 2017 and moving of the US embassy there in May 2018.