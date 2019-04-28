Trump, others offer sympathies, as hate crime motive probed in synagogue attack

US President Donald Trump offered sympathies to those affected by a shooting at a synagogue outside San Diego Saturday and said the Jewish community had likely been targeted.

At the White House, Trump said that the shooting “looked like a hate crime” and called it “hard to believe.”

“My deepest sympathies to all those affected. We’ll get to the bottom of it,” he said.

Get The Times of Israel's Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

He spoke from the South Lawn before flying to a rally in Wisconsin.

Thoughts and prayers to all of those affected by the shooting at the Synagogue in Poway, California. God bless you all. Suspect apprehended. Law enforcement did outstanding job. Thank you! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 27, 2019

Authorities say a 19-year-old man opened fire on Chabad of Poway on the last day of Passover, killing one woman and wounding three others, including a girl.

They say the suspect reported the shooting and surrendered without incident after an officer pulled him over.

San Diego County Sheriff William Gore said at a news conference that he had no details on motive. Authorities say they were reviewing copies of his social media posts.

“We have copies of his social media posts and his open letter and we’ll be reviewing those to determine legitimacy of it and how it plays in to the investigation,” he added.

Trump said authorities were doing “some very heavy research.”

“We’ll see what happens, what comes up,” he said.

Poway Mayor Steve Vaus told CNN he understood the crime was hate-motivated.

“I have heard that this was definitely someone with hate in their heart. Hate toward our Jewish community,” he said. “This simply will not stand.”

In December, the home of a Jewish family in Poway was spray painted with a swastika. The incident shocked members of the community, who held a vigil, and was investigated as a hate crime.

“This kind of action has no place in Poway. This is not Poway,” Vaus said at the time.

The attack came exactly six months after a gunman opened fire in a synagogue in Pittsburgh, killing 11 people. Trump visited Pittsburgh to offer his condolences in the wake of the attack, though some blamed the president’s rhetoric for helping radicalize suspected gunman Robert Bowers, who said he wanted to kill Jews.

On Twitter, Democratic Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez said she was “heartbroken” by news of the shooting.

“We have a responsibility to love + protect our neighbors,” she said.

Rep. Ilhan Omar, who has come under fire for comments seen as anti-Semitic, also tweeted her condolences.

“We as a nation must confront the terrifying rise of religious hate and violence,” she wrote.

“The hatred and violence has got to stop,” added California representative Mike Levin.