Trump says he is weighing Putin invitation to Russia parade
US president says he is considering attending event to commemorate May 1945 allied victory over Nazi Germany; Russia uses annual parade to show off its military might
US President Donald Trump said Friday he’s weighing an invitation from Russian President Vladimir Putin to attend the May 9 Victory Day parade in Moscow.
Trump told reporters he appreciates the invitation from Putin, but the parade falls “right in the middle of political season,” so he’s not sure he can make it.
“I would love to go if I could,” he added.
The event commemorates the May 1945 allied victory over Nazi Germany. Russia uses the annual parade to show off its military might.
Trump said the event, which next year marks the 75th anniversary of the allied victory, is “a very big deal.”
The Times of Israel covers one of the most complicated, and contentious, parts of the world. Determined to keep readers fully informed and enable them to form and flesh out their own opinions, The Times of Israel has gradually established itself as the leading source of independent and fair-minded journalism on Israel, the region and the Jewish world.
We've achieved this by investing ever-greater resources in our journalism while keeping all of the content on our site free.
Unlike many other news sites, we have not put up a paywall. But we would like to invite readers who can afford to do so, and for whom The Times of Israel has become important, to help support our journalism by joining The Times of Israel Community. Join now and for as little as $6 a month you can both help ensure our ongoing investment in quality journalism, and enjoy special status and benefits as a Times of Israel Community member.
comments