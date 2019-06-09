Two children in critical condition after separate drowning incidents

Doctors in northern and central Israel were fighting to save the lives of two young boys, who were resuscitated after separate drowning incidents on Sunday morning.

In the northern town of Rosh Pina, Magen David Adom emergency services said they received a call regarding a 4-year-old boy who had drowned in the pool of a vacation rental home. When medics arrived at the scene, they performed CPR on the boy and managed to get his heartbeat to return. He was then transferred to Safed’s Ziv Medical Center in critical condition.

Around the same time, MDA was dispatched to Trumpeldor beach in Tel Aviv where an 8-year-old boy was pulled out from the water without a pulse. After successful resuscitation efforts by the medics, the child was transferred to Rehovot’s Kaplan Medical Center in critical condition.

Get The Times of Israel's Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

The two incidents came less than 24 hours after MDA medics in Mazkeret Batya rescued an 11-year-old boy who had drowned in a private pool in the central town. He was rushed to the hospital in serious condition, but has since stabilized.

According to the BeTerem organization for child safety, six children have already drowned this year. Thirty-seven children drowned in 2018.