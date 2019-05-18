Two Palestinians break into settlement, flee after encountering patrol

Two Palestinian suspects broke into a northern West Bank settlement Friday overnight, a resident of the town told The Times of Israel, before encountering an IDF patrol and fleeing.

An alarm went off in Migdalim at 1:30 a.m. Residents were told to remain in their homes with the doors locked, said the resident, who serves on a security squad.

Security camera footage shows two suspects inside the settlement of Migdalim after cutting through a perimeter fence.

The resident said he believed the two were planning to carry out an attack. The IDF confirmed the incident, saying the two fled when soldiers shined a light on them. It did not comment on their motive.

On Friday Israeli settlers and Palestinians reportedly clashed in the northern West Bank, with a rights group saying the Israelis damaged buildings and set fire to fields in a Palestinian village.