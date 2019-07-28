Two unarmed Palestinians cross border from Gaza, are arrested

Israel Defense Forces soldiers detained two Palestinians who crossed the border from the Gaza Strip into the country overnight Saturday.

The suspects entered Israeli territory from the southern Gaza region and were found to be unarmed, the army said in a statement Sunday morning.

They were transferred to Israeli authorities for questioning, the army said.

Gazans, some of whom are seeking to escape the Strip’s dire humanitarian crisis, are regularly caught crossing the border into Israel.

On Friday, some 4,500 Palestinians rioted along the border fence.

Some of the demonstrators threw explosive devices, firebombs and stones at Israel Defense Forces vehicles, causing damage to one of the them, the Kan public broadcaster reported.

One Palestinian was killed and 38 were wounded by live ammunition fired by soldiers during the clashes, the Gaza health ministry said.

The weekly protests call for an end to Israel’s blockade of Gaza. Israel maintains that the blockade is necessary to prevent arms from entering Gaza that could be used in attacks against it.

Hamas, an Islamist terror group that seeks to destroy Israel, seized control of Gaza from the West Bank-based Palestinian Authority in 2007 and has been the de facto ruler of the territory ever since.