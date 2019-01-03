UN envoy: Stoning of Palestinian PM’s convoy ‘absolutely unacceptable’

United Nations Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process Nikolay Mladenov on Thursday condemned the “absolutely unacceptable” stoning of Palestinian Authority Prime Minister Rami Hamdallah’s convoy in the West Bank last week that has been blamed on Israeli settlers.

“The stoning attack on Palestinian Prime Minister Hamdallah’s convoy on Christmas is a very worrying incident,” Mladenov said in a statement.

“It is absolutely unacceptable and the perpetrators must be brought to justice,” he said. “Stones can kill.”

Get The Times of Israel's Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

“Such violence must stop immediately,” Mladenov said.

Hamdallah’s convoy was hit with a number of stones on December 25 as he returned home from a Christmas Eve mass in Bethlehem, a PA spokesman said.

According to the spokesman, two of Hamadallah’s bodyguards were injured in the attack, which occurred around 2 a.m. The PA said Israeli settlers were behind the rock attack near the Tapuach junction in the northern West Bank.

On Wednesday, a senior Israeli official told the Kan public broadcaster the defense establishment believed that local Israeli settlers were responsible for the rock-throwing.

In his statement, Mladenov noted that the attack occurred close to where a Palestinian mother was killed when stones — allegedly thrown by Israeli settlers — hit her family car in October.

An investigation has been opened into that incident, with the growing assessment among Israeli defense officials that Jewish settlers were responsible for throwing the rock that killed 47-year-old Aisha Rabi. Most of the details of that investigation are under a court-imposed gag order.

Earlier this week, an Israeli defense official warned that far-right settlers in the West Bank have become increasingly “emboldened” to carry out attacks against local Palestinians.

The official said the past year has seen a significant rise in so-called “price tag” attacks, the moniker given to vandalism and other hate crimes carried out by Jewish ultra-nationalists in the West Bank, ostensibly in retaliation for Palestinian violence or government policies perceived as hostile to the settler movement.

Last week, the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs released new statistics ahead of the new year that showed a 69% increase in settler attacks on Palestinians in 2018 compared to 2017.

OCHA recorded 265 incidents where Israeli residents of the West Bank allegedly targeted Palestinians or their property. In total, 115 Palestinians were injured in those attacks and 7,900 trees and 540 vehicles were destroyed.

AFP contributed to this report.