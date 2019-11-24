Veteran and budding photographers examine fantasy in Tel Aviv
10-day PHOTO IS:RAEL event to be held alongside ongoing Illustration Week
Jessica Steinberg covers the Sabra scene from south to north and back to the center.
Two art events are taking place this week in Tel Aviv, with photography festival PHOTO IS:RAEL, which opens November 28 and runs through December 7, and the continuing Illustration Week, which began November 21.
This is the seventh time that PHOTO IS:RAEL is being held, with dozens of photography events and artists visiting from around the world.
The subject of this year’s event is fantasy and the festival includes a photography marathon on November 29, gallery talks, panels and evening events. More information is available on the PHOTO IS:RAEL website.
Visiting artists include American photographers Alec Soth and Gillian Laub. Another exhibiting artist is Israeli musician Ivri Lider, whose exhibit “Waiting for Albi” focuses on his stay in the US as he awaited the recent birth of his son.
Illustration Week, which opened November 21, is showcasing 79 exhibitions by hundreds of Israeli illustrators, artists and designers in dozens of museums, galleries and studios throughout the city. The 10-day event includes meetings with artists, tours around the exhibits and workshops, many of which are free.
For as little as $6 a month, you can help support our independent journalism — and enjoy special benefits and status as a Times of Israel Community member!
The Times of Israel covers one of the most complicated, and contentious, parts of the world. Determined to keep readers fully informed and enable them to form and flesh out their own opinions, The Times of Israel has gradually established itself as the leading source of independent and fair-minded journalism on Israel, the region and the Jewish world.
We've achieved this by investing ever-greater resources in our journalism while keeping all of the content on our site free.
Unlike many other news sites, we have not put up a paywall. But we would like to invite readers who can afford to do so, and for whom The Times of Israel has become important, to help support our journalism by joining The Times of Israel Community. Join now and for as little as $6 a month you can both help ensure our ongoing investment in quality journalism, and enjoy special status and benefits as a Times of Israel Community member.
comments