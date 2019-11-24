Veteran and budding photographers examine fantasy in Tel Aviv

Two art events are taking place this week in Tel Aviv, with photography festival PHOTO IS:RAEL, which opens November 28 and runs through December 7, and the continuing Illustration Week, which began November 21.

This is the seventh time that PHOTO IS:RAEL is being held, with dozens of photography events and artists visiting from around the world.

The subject of this year’s event is fantasy and the festival includes a photography marathon on November 29, gallery talks, panels and evening events. More information is available on the PHOTO IS:RAEL website.

Visiting artists include American photographers Alec Soth and Gillian Laub. Another exhibiting artist is Israeli musician Ivri Lider, whose exhibit “Waiting for Albi” focuses on his stay in the US as he awaited the recent birth of his son.

Illustration Week, which opened November 21, is showcasing 79 exhibitions by hundreds of Israeli illustrators, artists and designers in dozens of museums, galleries and studios throughout the city. The 10-day event includes meetings with artists, tours around the exhibits and workshops, many of which are free.