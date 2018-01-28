Veteran Israeli legal journalist Moshe Negbi dies at 69

Moshe Negbi, a veteran Israeli journalist and jurist, died Saturday evening at the age of 69 after battling a severe illness.

Negbi served as a legal commentator on Israel Radio and for decades hosted the program “Din VeDvarim” on Israel Radio.

Negbi regularly published articles in the now defunct Hadashot newspaper, and later in Maariv and the Globes magazine. He also published several books on law, ethics and communications. In recent years, he was a frequent contributor to the Haaretz daily.

Negbi, who dealt extensively with the topics of freedom of the press and human rights, had received the prestigious Sokolov Press Prize as well as the Emil Grunzweig Prize from the Association for Civil Rights in Israel.

“Prof. Moshe Negbi, who passed away this evening, was an example of professional and moral integrity,” President Reuven Rivlin said Saturday night. “The Sokolov Prize laureate who became a mentor and a moral compass until his last days for so many people.”

Negbi taught at the Hebrew University where he also received a master’s degree in legal studies and later became a professor in the Department of Communications and Journalism. In addition, he taught at the Department of Political Science and Communication at Tel Aviv University and at the Department of Communication and Journalism at Bar-Ilan University.