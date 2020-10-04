Violent clashes erupt between cops, ultra-Orthodox in Bnei Brak, Jerusalem

Police arrested 13 people in Bnei Brak on Sunday, during violent clashes that erupted as police tried to shutter a synagogue in the ultra-Orthodox city, where hundreds were praying in violation of the ongoing coronavirus lockdown.

Besides violating the restrictions on gatherings in enclosed spaces, police said most worshipers were not wearing masks or adhering to social distancing rules. After cops began handing out fines, the worshipers “began resisting and disturbing public order,” according to police.

Haredi men at the synagogue call officers “Nazis,” and urged them to “go back to Germany,” according to footage from the scene.

Videos from the scenes showed violent arrests of some of the protesters, which sparked accusations of disproportionate force.

In one video, a cop could be seen violently kneeing a man in the face, as several other officers wrestled him to the ground.

שוטר נותן ברכיה לפרצוף, לפני דקות בבני ברק pic.twitter.com/gz8Tb9TCFb — אהרן רבינוביץ (@AronRabino1) October 4, 2020

Other clips showed worshipers again gathering in the synagogue, despite the police effort to close it down.

האלימות המשטרתית שוברת שיאים! את הרוע הזה צילמתי עכשיו בבני ברק. אדם בשנות ה-50 לחייו שהלך לתומו וניסה לעקוף את ההתקהלות חוטף מכות רצח. שום תגובה של במשטרה לא תסביר את המראות האלו. pic.twitter.com/RMJVrQjMiT — אבי גדלוביץ' (@avigad27) October 4, 2020

“It’s very unfortunate that police don’t learn from past mistakes and carry out enforcement measures without coordinating with municipal officials, while using serious violence against worshipers,” Bnei Brak Mayor Avraham Rubinstein said in a statement quoted by Hebrew media.

כצפוי. השוטרים הגיבו באלימות רבה וגררו הפגנה המונית בבני ברק.

שימו לב לברכיה שקיבל אדם משוטר pic.twitter.com/o14D4RGiBt — איתי גדסי (@itayg1) October 4, 2020

Violent clashes also broke out in ultra-Orthodox areas of Jerusalem, as police tried to enforce the lockdown measures.

Police used stun grenades to disperse a prohibited gathering, according to Channel 12 news, and video showed an officer shoving a young boy on a scooter to the ground.

עובר כל גבול ::שוטר יס״מ תועד שדוחף בחוזקה ילד שנסע על קורקינט, pic.twitter.com/lsfpANJ0D2 — ישי ירושלמי (@ishayyurslaem) October 4, 2020

Footage aired by Channel 12 showed hundreds of ultra-Orthodox protesters congregating in Mea Shearim.

Police said four people were arrested for disturbances. It said demonstrators were blocking traffic and burning trash in the Jerusalem neighborhood.

There were also clashes earlier Sunday, as police stepped up enforcement against widespread flouting of coronavirus rules in the ultra-Orthodox community, following numerous reports over the weekend of illegal prayer gatherings in synagogues and other institutions.

אנדרלנמוסיה ברחוב שבטי ישראל. המשטרה לא יודע מי קשור למה ופשוט עוצרת בכוח רב אנשים שסתם עומדים ברחוב pic.twitter.com/4eBfScvbgq — Haim Goldich חיים גולדיטש (@HGoldich) October 4, 2020

Some spiritual leaders, concerned that adhering to the nationwide lockdown would cause many to halt their Torah studies, have ordered synagogues and yeshivas to stay open and to shun those who report the violations to authorities, according to Channel 13 news.

In the settlement of Beitar Illit, officers working to disperse illegal gatherings clashed with members of the local community, and arrested several of them.

A video emerged showing a police officer hurling a bucket at a young boy before arresting him. Police later said they had asked the Justice Ministry’s Police Internal Investigations Department to look into the incident.

It was not immediately clear what preceded the incident, which prompted social media condemnation of police.

למה? למה ככה שוטרים מתנהגים לתושבי ביתר עלית? למה?? pic.twitter.com/tFdZde7Idq — יאיר לוי (@iairLevy) October 4, 2020

Separately, Channel 13 reported that one of its film crews was assaulted by a mob of ultra-Orthodox men near the Mea Shearim neighborhood in Jerusalem. The two reporters were forced to escape on foot, as the crowd smashed the windows of their car.

Criticism of the ultra-Orthodox community has been growing in recent days, with reports showing that a significant number are disregarding lockdown restrictions during the Sukkot holiday, including by continuing to host mass gatherings.

As police have stepped up enforcement, there has been increasing anger in the ultra-Orthodox community and accusations of disproportionate force, including against children.

The ultra-Orthodox community has seen sky-high coronavirus infection rates with an assessment last week finding that the rate of infection in the community is 2.5 times that of the national average.

Ministers have approved fines of NIS 500 ($145) for anyone caught with other people not from their household in another person’s sukkah, a temporary structure used by many Jews during the holiday of Sukkot. Israelis are also forbidden from hosting non-nuclear family members in their homes during the holiday, and from traveling more than a kilometer from their homes.

No more than 20 people are allowed in outdoor prayer groups, while indoor services are banned. Worshipers must wear masks and observe social distancing.

Police have faced additional challenges to the lockdown from anti-government protesters who have continued their rallies during the lockdown.