Violent suspect on the loose after escaping Jerusalem hospital
Valery Viskovski, charged with aggravated assault, was set to undergo a psychiatric assessment; large manhunt launched
Stuart Winer is a breaking news editor at The Times of Israel.
A man arrested on suspicion of violent assault escaped custody Tuesday at a Jerusalem psychiatric hospital where he was supposed to undergo a court-ordered assessment, the Israel Police said in a statement.
Valery Viskovski, 28, was arrested for attacking his brother and was suspected of aggravated assault.
He was described as bald-headed with light skin and brown eyes. He is 1.70 meters tall and was last seen wearing a gray sweatshirt with a white T-shirt underneath, dark blue pants and sneakers.
Police said he is “violent and dangerous.”
Large numbers of police, assisted by a helicopter, were conducting a manhunt to find the fugitive.
Anyone who sees Viskovski was asked to immediately call the Judea and Samaria District Police at 02-5424367 or the national police hotline, 100.
On Monday Viskovski was brought before the Jerusalem Magistrate’s Court, where a judge ordered he be sent to the Eitanim psychiatric hospital and held in custody there while he undergoes a psychiatric assessment to determine if he is fit to stand trial.
