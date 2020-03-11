Virus cases in Israel reach 76, said to include worker at Ben Gurion Airport

The Health Ministry on Wednesday announced two further cases of Israelis found to be carrying the coronavirus, as the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the country climbed to 76 total.

In one case it was unknown how the individual had contracted the virus.

According to Channel 13 news, one of those diagnosed on Tuesday was a worker at Ben Gurion Airport who was admitted to Tel Aviv’s Ichilov Hospital on Sunday with flu-like symptoms, and was released the next day without testing for the virus.

Get The Times of Israel's Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

The outlet reported the man was neither isolated at the hospital nor after his initial release and was only finally tested for the coronavirus on Tuesday when he was readmitted with pneumonia.

According to current protocols, testing is only carried out on those who have traveled abroad or knowingly been in contact with someone carrying the virus.

On Monday, Israel drastically ratcheted up its efforts to protect the country from the coronavirus threat, requiring all those arriving from abroad to go into quarantine, but with no specific provisions for those working at airports or who may have transported those travelers.

The ministry announced details of 12 cases on late Tuesday evening, including a 9-year-old Tel Aviv boy who had been in Madrid with his family, and a career IDF soldier who had been abroad. Both are in good condition, according to authorities.

It also included a man who flew from New York to Israel on March 2 and had been in direct contact with another person who contracted the virus. Israel only began requiring those coming from the US to quarantine starting on Monday.

Delta Airlines announced Tuesday that it was suspending flights on its route between New York and Tel Aviv from March 14 until March 24.

The itineraries released late Tuesday by the ministry showed those infected had visited shopping malls, supermarkets, the US Embassy branch in Tel Aviv and gyms across the country before falling ill, potentially exposing thousands to the disease.

See below for more detailed information about locations visited by infected individuals, or check previous itineraries.

Tuesday’s 20 new cases marked the biggest single-day jump since the beginning of the outbreak, as officials struggle to keep the spread of COVID-19 at bay. On Monday, 11 new cases were reported, bringing the total to 50, and 14 new cases were reported on Sunday.

Israel has had no deaths, though a bus driver remains in serious condition in northern Israel.

Health Ministry officials earlier on Tuesday tightened its restrictions on public gatherings, banning all events with more than 2,000 people at urging the public to avoid visits to nursing homes and hospitals, where those most at risk of being seriously harmed by the virus are located.

Channel 13 news reported Tuesday that the Health Ministry has ordered 1,000 new respirators, in addition to the thousands in storage in emergency warehouses. According to the report, the move is to prevent a collapse of the health care system in the same way that Italian hospitals have struggled to keep up with the deluge of patients.

The IDF has called up an additional 100 reservists to assist the Magen David Adom ambulance service as the coronavirus spreads, the military said Tuesday. Thus far, approximately 200 reservists have been called up. Approximately 70 of them are assisting the IDF Home Front Command develop educational materials about the disease.

In addition, Magen David Adom announced Wednesday that paramedics would begin to make house calls and provide doctors with the ability to examine patients remotely. According to the emergency service, the initiative has been in planning for several years but has been fast-tracked in light of the current situation.

“We’ve been planning a community medicine program for three years,” said Eli Bin, Magen David Adom’s director-general. “But the need for this type of initiative has become much more urgent in light of the current coronavirus crisis, where taking a patient to the hospital presents serious risks — especially when the patient might not be severely ill, but can still be highly contagious, potentially putting immunocompromised patients at the hospital in danger.”

According to the Health Ministry, anyone who was on any of the following flights must go into isolation for 14 days, on top of those who already need to be in quarantine because of previous directives regarding flights from Europe and east Asia: