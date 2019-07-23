New app tracks beach conditions in Tel Aviv-Jaffa

If you see a pink-and-white ice cream cart rolling along the Tel Aviv beach this week, you should know that it’s part of the city’s campaign to promote its new app, Tel Aviv-Jaffa Beaches.

Tel Aviv-Jaffa Beaches was created by Digital, a Tel Aviv resident membership, which offers discounts and promotions on services and facilities in the city, and which made the app available to residents and tourists.

The app includes information on all 13 beaches in Tel Aviv and Jaffa, offering details on wave height, water temperature and air temperature. Users can also rent 15 different items from the app, including sun beds, beach umbrellas and beach chairs, at a 66% discount from the regular rental facilities offered along the beachfront.

Get The Times of Israel's Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

The app is currently available in English and Hebrew and will soon be available in Arabic.

The ice cream truck, however, is only available from July 22 through the end of the month, so go and get your ice cream cones now.