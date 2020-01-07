Who let the dogs in
Woman caught smuggling valuable puppies into country
Police find six young Pomeranians in bag at airport, believed to be worth tens of thousands of shekels
Police on Tuesday arrested an Israeli woman at the airport who is suspected of trying to smuggle Pomeranian puppies into the country.
Security officers detained the woman for questioning after her arrival at Ben Gurion Airport on a flight from Russia. Authorities said the woman raised their suspicions through her behavior, though they did not elaborate.
Inspecting her luggage, police were surprised to find six Pomeranian puppies inside, believed to be worth tens of thousands of shekels.
Officials believe the woman intended to sell them for a profit.
The puppies were sent for examination and care, while the woman, a 28-year-old Haifa resident, was taken in for further questioning by customs officials.
read more:
comments