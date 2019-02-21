Woman hits motorcycle, injuring 2, continues driving and dies in another crash

A woman in her 40s died Wednesday evening and the driver of a taxi hit by her car was moderately injured in a traffic accident on Route 40 near the Geha junction in the central region.

A police investigation found that the woman had first hit a motorcycle on Jabotinsky Street in the nearby city of Bnei Brak, lightly injuring its two riders. She didn’t stop but continued to Route 4, where she hit the taxi.

The woman was critically injured in the second collision.

Get The Times of Israel's Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

Magen David Adom ambulance service crews found the woman without a pulse and not breathing, tried to resuscitate her, and took her to Sheba medical center in Tel Hashomer. Doctors declared her death after further efforts at resuscitation failed.

The other three people injured in the incidents were taken to Beilinson Hospital in Petah Tikva.

Route 4 was temporarily closed due to the accident and police opened an investigation.

In another accident on Thursday morning, one person was moderately injured and another 11 lightly injured in a crash between a vehicle transporting workers and a car on Route 57, between Burgata and Tnuvot in the central region.

MDA took the moderately injured person and eight others to Laniado Hospital in Netanya, the Ynet website reported. Three other lightly injured people were transferred to the Red Crescent ambulance service.