Woman shot and killed after running checkpoint at Ashdod port

A woman was shot and later died of her wounds after running through a checkpoint at the Ashdod port late Thursday.

According to police, guards opened fire after the woman refused to stop her car for a security check at the entrance to the port compound.

Media reports indicated the guards opened fire over fears the incident was a terror attack.

The woman, whose name was not released, was taken to Ashdod’s Assuta Hospital in critical condition, where she later died of her wounds, according to authorities.

It was not clear why the woman refused to stop at the checkpoint. Police said terror had been ruled out as a motive.

According to media reports the woman was 24 years old and from the Beit Shemesh area.

The Ashdod port is one of three major shipping terminals in the country.