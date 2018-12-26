Zionist Union lawmakers said to be considering split amid leadership tensions

A group of lawmakers is reportedly planning to leave the Zionist Union party as the leaders of the two factions that make up the center-left alliance appeared to be at loggerheads Wednesday over how best to defeat Likud incumbent Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in the upcoming April 9 elections.

Hebrew-language media reported that several Zionist Union MKs had met in the Knesset to contemplate a possible breakaway.

The reports didn’t name the lawmakers, and it wasn’t clear if they can manage to recruit the eight MKs needed to split the 24-seat party. A third of a party’s lawmakers must make such a move together if they wish to leave without forfeiting their seats in the parliament.

Some of the lawmakers were considering joining the left-wing Meretz party after they leave, Hadashot reported. The Kan public broadcaster said the MKs were planning to split off from the new party after the initial breakaway and join separate political parties.

On Tuesday night Hatnua chief MK Tzipi Livni, the leader of the opposition, called for the country’s centrist and leftist parties to “put our egos aside” and unite in a bid to unseat Netanyahu.

She would be the first to give up pride of place on a new unity slate, she told a crowd at the Interdisciplinary Center in Herzliya.

The comments sparked an angry retort from aides to Labor leader Avi Gabbay, who interpreted her call as urging the center-left camp to unite behind Yesh Atid leader Yair Lapid.

“She needs to set her ego aside first,” a source close to Gabbay told Hadashot TV news late Tuesday, adding that Livni was free to leave the Zionist Union if she wished.

The Zionist Union, an amalgamation of the Labor party and Hatnua, was formed ahead of the 2015 elections.

The turmoil may have been caused by several polls published Tuesday that showed Likud far ahead of any would-be challengers, and Yesh Atid consistently beating Zionist Union in any electoral scenario. Indeed, the only meaningful threat to a Likud election victory would come from an alliance between former IDF chief Benny Gantz, who is expected to launch a new party and run in the April elections, and the Yesh Atid party. Together, Channel 10 reported, they would win 26 seats, just one shy of Likud’s 27.

Livni appeared to attempt to mollify Gabbay on Wednesday, writing in a Twitter post that Zionist Union was “an excellent foundation” for a center-left alliance.

“I reiterated last night my consistent message over the past five years to every potential ally,” she wrote. “We must unite our ranks to bring about the revolution, and the Zionist Union is an excellent foundation for that unity.”

She added: “I’ll be the first to give up my place for the sake of any alliance that can win, as I’ve demonstrated in the past.”

On Wednesday morning, Lapid told an Army Radio interviewer that he would not agree to a pact between Yesh Atid and Labor.

“The Labor party and I aren’t in the same place. I’m not on the left. I don’t rule out sitting in a coalition with Likud — but I won’t join a coalition with Netanyahu if he’s indicted,” he said.

He warned centrist parties that failure to unite would ensure a Netanyahu victory. “If the center doesn’t unite behind me, Netanyahu will be reelected. Yesh Atid is the only party with the capability” to win, he insisted.

Netanyahu on Monday called early elections for April, setting the stage for a three-month campaign clouded by a series of corruption investigations against the long-serving Israeli leader.

With the Likud leader holding a commanding lead in the polls, all eyes are on Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit and whether he will decide before April’s elections to press charges against the longtime leader on a series of corruption allegations.

“Avichai Mandelblit needs to tell us before the elections if there is an indictment or not,” Lapid told the Ynet news site. “People need to know what they are voting for.”

Earlier this month, police recommended that Netanyahu be charged with bribery for promoting regulatory changes worth hundreds of millions of dollars to the country’s main telecom company Bezeq. In exchange, they believe Netanyahu used his connections with Bezeq’s controlling shareholder to secure positive press coverage on the company’s popular news site.

Police have also recommended indicting Netanyahu on corruption charges in two other cases. One involves accepting gifts from billionaire friends, and the second revolves around alleged offers of advantageous legislation for a major newspaper in return for favorable press coverage.

Netanyahu has denied any wrongdoing, dismissing the allegations as a media-orchestrated witch hunt aimed at removing him from office. With the accusations looming, the upcoming election is expected to emerge as a referendum on Netanyahu, who is set to become the longest-serving premier in Israeli history.