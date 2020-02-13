13-year-old boy run over and killed in Tel Aviv while riding electric scooter

A 13-year-old boy was run over and killed by a concrete mixer while riding an electric scooter in Tel Aviv on Wednesday, police and medics said.

The boy, identified as Daniel Cohen, was riding a “Lime” ride-share scooter on Moshe Dayan Street in Tel Aviv when he was hit. Police said they were investigating the cause of the crash.

Magen David Adom medics said they found him unconscious and not breathing. They tried to resuscitate him on the way to hospital, but he was declared dead on arrival.

“Lime” said they were investigating how he manged to rent the scooter, which is limited to customers aged 16 and over, the Ynet news site reported.

Separately a 25-year-old motor cycle rider was killed when he crashed his bike in the southern city of Ashdod late Wednesday, police and medics said.

Police were investigating the cause of the crash.

The deaths were the 27th and 28th fatalities on the roads so far this year.

Last year saw a spike in the number of people killed and injured on electric scooters amid a boom in popularity of the vehicles, with rental programs being rolled out in Tel Aviv.