2 Palestinian cops killed in Gaza blasts; Israel denies involvement

At least two Palestinian police officers were killed and several people were wounded as two explosions hit police checkpoints near Gaza City late Tuesday night, according to authorities in the enclave.

The Israel Defense Forces denied involvement in the blasts, saying it was “unaware of any strikes” in Gaza.

Gaza’s Hamas-run interior ministry said the first explosion occurred next to a police checkpoint south of Gaza City.

“Two members of the police were martyred as a result of an explosion that took place near a police checkpoint at the Dahdouh intersection,” an interior ministry spokesperson said.

The Strip’s Hamas-run health ministry said a third man suffered serious injuries in the explosion. The ministry initially blamed the blast on Israel, but later retracted the claim.

Minutes later another blast hit a second police checkpoint west of Gaza City, wounding several people, said Hamas-run Interior Ministry spokesman Iyad al-Bozm.

Their condition was not immediately clear.

“The security forces, including the police, are carrying out investigations at both places where explosions occurred,” he said.

Following the blasts Hamas put all it’s forces on alert.

“Mobilization of all police and security forces has been declared to follow up on security developments in the aftermath of the two explosions, said al-Bozm.

The explosions came amid heightened tensions between Israel and terror groups in the Strip, following a series of rocket launches and attempted cross-border attacks by Palestinian gunmen.

On Tuesday, four mortar shells were fired at Israel, one of which landed in the south. The army responded by targeting a Hamas site.

On Sunday night, three rockets were fired from Gaza into southern Israel, causing some damage but no injuries, and sending hundreds of concert-goers in the southern city of Sderot running for cover. Those rockets prompted reprisal Israeli strikes, and on Monday, Israel’s military liaison to the Palestinians announced it had reduced fuel shipments to the Gaza Strip’s sole power plant.