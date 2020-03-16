20 million swabs for virus tests could be useless amid ‘commercial’ spat

The Health Ministry has bought 20 million swabs for testing for the new coronavirus, but may be unable to use them because two companies that make a needed solution are refusing to do so out of “commercial” concerns, a former director of the Health Ministry told Channel 12 Monday.

Gabi Barbash told the station that the ministry purchased the swabs abroad and they are already on their way to the country. However, after being used to take a sample from a person, the swabs must be preserved in a special solution during transport to the laboratories where they can be tested for the presence of coronavirus.

He said two Israeli companies that manufacture the solution are refusing to do so, for what the station described as “various commercial reasons.”

Get The Times of Israel's Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

Barbash threatened to publicly name the companies on Tuesday morning if they do not agree to start supplying the solution.

As part of the strategy to prevent the disease spreading, the government has sought to increase the rate at which it can carry out tests for the virus, from hundreds to thousands of tests a day.

In addition, orders have been issued restricting public life, closing schools, universities, and preschools, as well as restricting indoor gatherings to no more than 10 people.

At least 277 Israelis have been confirmed infected with the coronavirus and over 50,000 are currently in quarantine over concerns that they may have been exposed to it. So far there have been no deaths.